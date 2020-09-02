Audit Management Solution Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2027 With Key Players – MasterControl, Protiviti, Refinitiv Group of Companies, SAP SE

Audit management solutions include software system designed for companies to manage audit-related activities, data, and processes in a proper framework. It significantly reduces the time and effort needed to pass an audit. The software automates audit-related tasks to simplify the process and integrates a document control system to ensure smooth and timely access to necessary documentation. More and more companies are adopting this service for the smooth functioning of their audit execution.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Chase Cooper Limited, Galvanize (ACL Services Ltd.), IBM Corporation, MasterControl, Inc., Protiviti Inc., Refinitiv Group of Companies, SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Inc., Workiva Inc., Xactium Limited

What is the Dynamics of Audit Management Solution Market?

The audit management solution market is anticipated to increase in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as effective risk management and compliance with stringent government norms and regulations for companies. Shifting focus of organizations towards automating workflow for enhanced reliability is another key factor propelling the audit management solution market. However, the audit management solution market is negatively influenced by the threat of data hacks. On the other hand, advancements in software showcase growth opportunities for the audit management solution market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Audit Management Solution Market?

The “Global Audit Management Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of audit management solution market with detailed market segmentation by enterprise size, type of deployment, end-use industry, and geography. The global audit management solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading audit management solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global audit management solution market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, type of deployment, and end-use industry. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of the type of deployment, the market is segmented as SaaS and on-premises. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Audit Management Solution Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global audit management solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The audit management solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

8.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE OF DEPLOYMENT

9.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USE INDUSTRY

10.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12.AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.APPENDIX

