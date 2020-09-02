Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Outlook to 2027 | Leading Key Players Eckert & Ziegler, Elysia, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBA RadioPharma Solutions

Automated radiosynthesis modules are used for the production of radiotracers. These components are used across various pharmaceutical applications. A radiotracer is a chemical compound in which one or more atoms have been replaced by a radionuclide and are used to explore the mechanism of various chemical reactions. A radiotracer or a radiolabel traces the path of the radioisotope from the time it is converted from a reactant to a product. The use of the radiosynthesis module is easy and can be used to obtain radiotracers as per the requirement.

What is the Dynamics of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market?

The automated radiosynthesis modules market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions, along with the increasing preference for imaging techniques such as PET/SPECT. In addition, various developments made in the field of radiopharmaceuticals is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market?

The “Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated radiosynthesis modules market with detailed market segmentation by end user and geography. The automated radiosynthesis modules market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated radiosynthesis modules market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The automated radiosynthesis modules market is segmented on the basis of end user. Based on end user type the market is segmented as, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostics labs, hospitals, and radiology clinics

What is the Regional Framework of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the automated radiosynthesis modules market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated radiosynthesis modules market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

