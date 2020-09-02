Automotive Electronics Market Trends, CAGR Status, Size, Industry Share, Growth, Future Demand and Forecast to 2026

The increasing demand for passenger cars, and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles majorly drives the market growth. The growing need to improve road safety, and introduction of stringent regulations to enhance vehicular safety and control emissions has accelerated the growth of the automotive electronics market. The development of autonomous vehicles along with growing demand for luxury and comfortable driving experience supports the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market growth include growing disposable income, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, and emerging consumer demographics would provide growth opportunities for automotive electronics market in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-electronics-market/request-for-sample

The Global Automotive Electronics Market is anticipated to reach around USD 490.6 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the passenger vehicles dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Electronics market.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive electronics market. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles accelerates the adoption of automotive electronics in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

Get Offer : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-electronics-market/request-for-discount-pricing

The global Automotive Electronics market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into Powertrain, ADAS, Safety Systems, Infotainment, Body Electronics, and others. The sales channel segment is categorized into OEM, and aftermarket. OEM accounted for the dominant share in the global automotive electronics market in 2017. The vehicle types in the global automotive electronics market include passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Bosch Group, Atmel Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Automotive, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ON Semiconductor Corp., OMRON Corporation., and STMicroelectronics N.V. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Contact us

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com