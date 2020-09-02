The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Beauty and Personal Care Products including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Beauty and Personal Care Products investments from 2020 till 2025.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744487/beauty-and-personal-care-products-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

The Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon, Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, TLC Hygienic Cosmetic Pty Limited, Unilever

Market Overview

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024)

– Income inequality, tight purse strings, lack of penetration within the developed regions, insufficient research into the prevalent trend of organic products, inadequate regulatory concerns, and a few other factors act as challenges, in the market studied. Some important players in the mass/masstige makeup/cosmetics field include – P&G, Beiersdorf, Unilever, MAC, Revlon, Olay, LOreal, and Avon, among others.

– The growth of the male grooming products market has been catalyzed by an increasing consciousness among male consumers, about personal wellness and appearance. Owing to this factor, manufacturers are focusing on launching new and innovative hair care products for men, in order to increase their offerings and customer base, which, in turn, would provide them an edge over their competitors. For instance:

– Rigaos is one of the latest series of Japanese hair products for men by Japan Gateway Co. Ltd. Rigaos stands for: R = Romance, I = Intelligence, G = Gentleness, A = Appearances, O = Originality and S = Spirit

Key Market Trends

Hair Cosmetics is Projected to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate

Several countries are thriving and predicted to become the fastest-growing regions in beauty and personal care, over the next five years. Owning to high concern for hair care, there is a rise in the demand for specialized products. Hair textures vary from person to person, and so do the hair- and scalp-related issues. Some people might have damaged or dry hair, while others have to deal with breakage and hair fall problems. Not only the younger and dynamic population of the region, but the older individuals are also interested in buying products, like hair dyes, hair growth oils, and serums. Those aged over 60 years are generally more interested in quality, how long things last, and value for money, and are unlikely to be rushed into unplanned purchases. Senior consumers are also the most loyal to branded and recognized products.

Middle East and Africa Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a country steeped in history and fantasy. The country boasts riches and a high standard of living, virtually incomparable to any other country in the world. A relatively small population of around 33 million, as of 2017 – the largest demographic group of which is children and those aged under 24 years, is one of the prime factors making cosmetic products popular in the country. Most of the globally operating brands in cosmetic products category, like LOreal, are actively operating in KSA. There is a cultural belief that higher prices imply better quality. Therefore, even inflated prices are serving the purpose of generating higher sales, from the cosmetic product category in the country. The Saudi Arabian province is well known for its preference for premium or luxury perfumes, indicating a long-lasting preference for strong scents.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744487/beauty-and-personal-care-products-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]