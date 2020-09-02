Bench Press Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Body Solid, Heinz Kettler, Life Fitness, Icon Health & Fitness

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Bench Press’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

A bench press is a bodybuilding and weightlifting exercise in which barbell is pushed upward from the chest till the arms are fully extended. The various benefits of using bench press such as increased upper body push strength, predictor of upper body strength, bigger pic major, stronger pec minor, shredded serratus anterior, iron forged diets, crazy strong triceps, look great on shirts, improved bone health, and other benefits. Rising health awareness and the need for an active lifestyle, significant growth in sports industry worldwide and growing equipment and facility spaces in fitness clubs, namely metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms are expected to drive the growth of the bench press market over the years to come. Bench press machine is widely preferred for weight loss. In addition, in Feb 2018, as per an article published by CDC (Centers of Disease Control & Prevention), more than 68% of Americans over the age of 20 are overweight in 2017. Hence, increasing usage of bench press for weight loss has also played an important role in positively impacting the growth of the market

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Decline Bench Press, Piturcal Bench, SS Adjustable Bench, Fitcare Incline, Others), Application (Fitness Centre, Gym, Others), Material (Mild Steel, Steel, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Bench Press Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

A View on Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement of the Bench Press

Increasing Efforts to Improve Physical Appearances

Growth Drivers in Limelight Rising Disposable Income Along With Changing Life Style

Growing Number of Millennial and Baby Boomers Joining Fitness Clubs

Increasing Collaborations between Fitness Training Centers and Corporates

Challenges that Market May Face: Problem Related to High Prices of Bench Press Products

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Bench Press Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Bench Press Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Bench Press market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Bench Press Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Bench Press

Chapter 4: Presenting the Bench Press Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Bench Press market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Bench Press Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Key Development Activities:

On November 2017, Goldâ€™s Gym (United States) has offered the opportunity to enroll in term life insurance, which provides coverage starting at more than USD 10,000, through Lincoln Financial. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of the bench press market in future

