The Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market is expected to reach 114.41 kilo ton by 2025, from110.64 in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016; the base year of calculation is 2017and the forecast period is 2017 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the database security market in the next 8 years. Bio-catalysis is a process, which involves enzymes and other biological catalysts to accelerate the rate of reaction between organic compounds. Bio-catalyst has wide applications in the production of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, and agricultural chemicals, textile, biofuels and other life science applications. For example, nitrile hydratase from Rhodococcuss, rhodochrous strain is used in the hydrolysis of acrylonitrile to acrylamide for use in plastics

Global Biocatalysis – Biocatalysts Market Segmentation:

Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market By Type (Hydrolases, Oxidoreductases , lyases, isomerases, Transferases)

By Application (Food & Beverages, Cleaning Agents, Agriculture & Feed, Biofuel Production, Biopharmaceuticals ),

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Landscape: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market

The global biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Top Leaders- Novozymes , Reuters, Codexis , Chr. Hansen A/S, Amano Enzyme Inc , DuPont, Biosyntha Technology Ltd., The Soufflet Group, Biocatalysts, Piramal Enterprises Ltd,Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE , AB Enzymes, Dyadic International Inc., Prozomix Limited, evoxx technologies gmbh, C-Tech Innovation Ltd, Ingenza Ltd. , Kable, VTU Technology,bio prodict, among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

