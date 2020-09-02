Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | BASF, Braskem, Metabolix

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastics & Biopolymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2106594/global-and-china-bioplastics-amp-biopolymers-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Research Report: BASF, Braskem, Metabolix, Meredian, Plantic, Corbion, Novamont, Natureworks, Biome Technologies, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-PE
Starch Blends
PLA
Bio-PET
Biodegradable Polyesters
Regenerated Cellulose
Polylactic Acid
Poly Hydroxyalkonoates
Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging
Agriculture
Automotive
Consumer Products
The Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioplastics & Biopolymers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2106594/global-and-china-bioplastics-amp-biopolymers-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Bioplastics & Biopolymers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bio-PE
1.4.3 Starch Blends
1.4.4 PLA
1.4.5 Bio-PET
1.4.6 Biodegradable Polyesters
1.4.7 Regenerated Cellulose
1.4.8 Polylactic Acid
1.4.9 Poly Hydroxyalkonoates
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Packaging
1.5.3 Agriculture
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Consumer Products
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bioplastics & Biopolymers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Bioplastics & Biopolymers Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Bioplastics & Biopolymers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics & Biopolymers Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 BASF Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.1.5 BASF Recent Development
12.2 Braskem
12.2.1 Braskem Corporation Information
12.2.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Braskem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Braskem Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.2.5 Braskem Recent Development
12.3 Metabolix
12.3.1 Metabolix Corporation Information
12.3.2 Metabolix Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Metabolix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Metabolix Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.3.5 Metabolix Recent Development
12.4 Meredian
12.4.1 Meredian Corporation Information
12.4.2 Meredian Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Meredian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Meredian Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.4.5 Meredian Recent Development
12.5 Plantic
12.5.1 Plantic Corporation Information
12.5.2 Plantic Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Plantic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Plantic Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.5.5 Plantic Recent Development
12.6 Corbion
12.6.1 Corbion Corporation Information
12.6.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corbion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Corbion Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.6.5 Corbion Recent Development
12.7 Novamont
12.7.1 Novamont Corporation Information
12.7.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Novamont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Novamont Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.7.5 Novamont Recent Development
12.8 Natureworks
12.8.1 Natureworks Corporation Information
12.8.2 Natureworks Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Natureworks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Natureworks Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.8.5 Natureworks Recent Development
12.9 Biome Technologies
12.9.1 Biome Technologies Corporation Information
12.9.2 Biome Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Biome Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Biome Technologies Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.9.5 Biome Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
12.10.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Corporation Information
12.10.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.10.5 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recent Development
12.11 BASF
12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.11.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 BASF Bioplastics & Biopolymers Products Offered
12.11.5 BASF Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bioplastics & Biopolymers Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2106594/global-and-china-bioplastics-amp-biopolymers-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”