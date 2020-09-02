Cannabis Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

The cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 147,457.4 million by2027 from US$ 14,383.8 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Latest market study on “Global Cannabis Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Flower, Concentrates, Others); Application (Medical, Recreational); Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant, Balanced THC and CBD)”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Cannabis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Request Sample Copy of Cannabis Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003973/

What is Cannabis?

Cannabis is commercially available in forms such as marijuana, hashish, and Hash oil. A few species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles, and clothing. Cannabis has been in use for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful in treating conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy, and asthma.The growing legalization of medical cannabis; increasing medicinal application of cannabis;and rising awareness regarding medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops are the major factors propelling the demand for cannabis. However, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of cannabisis market restrains the growth.

The Emerging Players in the Cannabis Market includes

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Science, INC

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana, Inc

VIVO Cannabis Inc.,

Tikun Olam,

Terra Tech Corp.,

Tilray

The Cronos Group

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Cannabis market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Cannabis market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Cannabis market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Cannabis market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Cannabis industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Cannabis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cannabis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

By Product Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Others

By Application

Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others

Recreational

By Compound

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

Cannabis Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003973/

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]