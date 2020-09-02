Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on “ Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 ”.

DelveInsight’s “Chemotherapy Induced Anemia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts of the report

1. The incidence of anemia was greater in patients with advanced stages.

2. The risk of grade 2+ anemia was increased from 29% in stage I to 49% in stage IV.

3. The incidence of anaemia in cancer patients reported in literature varies significantly, ranging from 20% to 60% at the time of cancer diagnosis and reaching 60–90% during cancer treatments.

Key benefits of the report

1. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia epidemiology and Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market.

“According to the available literature, no gender bias as been observed in case of Chemotherapy-

Induced Anemia.”



Anemia is the most common and persistent hematological abnormality in oncology patients. Chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) is a consequence of malignant invasion of normal tissue leading to blood loss, bone marrow infiltration with disruption of erythropoiesis, and functional iron deficiency as a consequence of inflammation. • Fatigue is the most common symptom of CIA, although vertigo, loss of appetite, poor concentration, and dyspnea are also frequently reported. Grade of anemia in combination with type of cancer and baseline cardiopulmonary function contribute to symptom severity.

The risk and severity of anemia during chemotherapy vary significantly depending on the type, schedule, and intensity of treatments, and whether the patient has received previous myelosuppressive chemotherapy or radiation therapy, as well as the patient’s underlying medical conditions. Current practices to treat CIA include packed red blood cell transfusions, erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESAs), and iron supplementation. In addition to novel screening mechanisms, various hormones and pharmacologic agents influence the prevention and management of CIA.

Novel treatment options, along with increasing awareness regarding CIA, are responsible for the growth of the therapeutic market.

“According to DelveInsight, The increase in market size is a direct consequence of increasing incident population of cancer patients in the 7MM.”

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Roxadustat

And many others

The key players in Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market are:

1. FibroGen

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Seven Major Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in 2017

2.2. Seven Major Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in 2030

Disease Background and Overview: Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Causes

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Symptoms

3.5. Risk Factor

3.6. Diagnosis

Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in the 7MM (2017–2030)

4.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications in 7MM(2017–2030)

4.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in 7MM (2017–2030)

4.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in the 7MM (2017–2030)

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia (CIA): Country-Wise Epidemiology United States

6.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in the United States (2017–2030)

6.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications in the United States (2017–2030)

6.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in the United States (2017–2030)

6.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in the United States (2017–2030)

EU–5 Countries

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Germany

7.2.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in Germany (2017–2030)

7.2.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications with Major in Germany(2017–2030)

7.2.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in 7MM

7.2.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in (2017–2030)

7.3. France

7.3.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in France (2017–2030)

7.3.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications in France (2017–2030)

7.3.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in 7MM Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in France (2017–2030)

7.3.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in France (2017–2030)

7.4. Italy

7.4.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in Italy (2017–2030)

7.4.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications in Italy (2017–2030)

7.4.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Italy (2017–2030)

7.4.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in Italy(2017–2030)

7.5. Spain

7.5.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in Spain (2017–2030)

7.5.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications in Spain (2017–2030)

7.5.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Spain (2017–2030)

7.5.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Spain (2017–2030)

7.6. United Kingdom

7.6.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in the UK (2017–2030)

7.6.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications in the UK(2017–2030)

7.6.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in the UK (2017–2030)

7.6.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in the UK (2017–2030)

7.7. Japan

7.7.1. Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia(CIA) in Japan (2017–2030)

7.7.2. Incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Cancer indications in Japan (2017–2030)

7.7.3. Severity-Specific Incident Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Japan (2017–2030)

7.67.4 Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in Japan (2017–2030)

Treatments and Medical Practices

8.1. Treatment Algorithm

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

To be continued in the report…

Marketed Therapies

9.1 Epoetin : Amgen

10.1.1. Regulatory Milestones

10.1.2. Product Development Activities

10.1.3. Clinical Development

10.1.4. Product Profile

To be continued in the report…

Emerging Therapies Key Cross Competition

10.1. Roxadustat: FibroGen

10.1.1. Regulatory Milestones

10.1.2. Product Development Activities

10.1.3. Clinical Development

10.1.4. Product Profile

To be continued in the report…

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Size

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Total 7MM Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Analysis

11.3. Overview of Total Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market

11.4. Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by 7MM

7MM Chemotherapy Induced Anemia: Country-Wise Market Analysis United States Market Size

13.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

13.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by Therapies

EU5 Market Size

14.1. Germany Market Size

14.1.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

14.1.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by Therapies

14.2. France Market Size

14.2.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

14.2.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by Therapies

14.3. United Kingdom Market Size

14.3.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

14.3.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by Therapies

14.4. Spain Market Size

14.4.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

14.4.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by Therapies

14.5. Italy Market Size

14.5.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

14.5.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by Therapies

Japan Market Size

15.1.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

15.1.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia by Therapies

Report Methodology

16.1. Sources Used

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

