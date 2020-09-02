Chloroacetyl Chloride Market Current Situation And Growth Forecast to 2016–2024

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global chloroacetyl chloride market in a new report titled “Chloroacetyl Chloride Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. Global sales of chloroacetyl chloride is estimated to be valued at US$ 403.1 Mn by 2016 end, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 5.3% over 2015. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a market value share of 39.5% in the global chloroacetyl chloride market by 2016 end and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

Fixed arable land and shortage of agricultural workers is expected to increase the dependency on chemical fertilizers/pesticides to increase crop production and meet the rising global demand for food. Thus, the demand for herbicides to increase crop productivity is expected to drive the demand for chloroacetyl chloride over the forecast period and boost the growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market. The use of chloroacetyl chloride in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and as an acylating agent in various reactions is expected to increase over the forecast period and fuel overall growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market.

However, adoption of substitutes of chloroacetyl chloride in herbicides and in active pharmaceutical ingredients can hamper the growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market over the forecast period.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global chloroacetyl chloride market can be segmented into chlorination of acetyl chloride, oxidation of 1,1-dichloroethylene, and others. The others segment is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the development of new processes. Reaction of chloroacetic acid with chlorinating agents such as phosgene and phosphoms trichloride is expected to augment the share of the others segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global chloroacetyl chloride market can be segmented into herbicides, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical production. The herbicides segment is expected to witness stagnant growth over the forecast period due to a ban in Europe as well as few other countries on the use of alachlor and butachlor herbicides that are made from chloroacetyl chloride. However, use of chloroacetyl chloride as an intermediate in other herbicides products is expected to increase 1.3X over the forecast period. The active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Recent outbreaks and increasing life threatening diseases have increased the demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients with complex protein assembly. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand for chloroacetyl chloride as an intermediate over the forecast period. The active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 154.6 Mn by the end of 2016.

On the basis of region, the global chloroacetyl chloride market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Sales of chloroacetyl chloride in the APAC region is estimated to be valued at US$ 159.1 Mn by the end of 2016 and this region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Latin America is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to developing economies in Latin America that are investing in production facilities in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Development in APIs due to increasing risk of life-threatening diseases is expected to fuel the demand for chloroacetyl chloride as a reaction intermediate in North America over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Daicel Corporation

ALTIVIA Petrochemicals Corporation

CABB

Shiva Pharmachem Ltd

Transpek Industry Limited

Triveni Chemicals

Taixing Shenlong Chemical Co., Ltd

Chengwu Chenhui Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Zouping Qili Additives Co.Ltd

YiDu Jovian Industry CO., LTD

