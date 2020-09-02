Coated Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Trends, Demands, Growth and Forecast till 2026

The global Coated Fertilizers Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Coated Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polymer-Coated Fertilizers, Sulfur-coated Fertilizers, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Turf and Ornaments, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:
- Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;
- Detailed assessment of the market segments;
- 360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;
- Projections of future prospects of the market; and
- In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.
Market Drivers and Trends:
- Growing world population – According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Coated Fertilizers Market growth.
- Increasing need to narrow food security gaps – Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Coated Fertilizers Market trends.
- Development of revolutionary technologies – The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Coated Fertilizers Market potential in the forthcoming years.
Major Segments includes:
By Type
- Polymer-Coated Fertilizers
- Sulfur-coated Fertilizers
- Others (Polymer and Sulphur Coated Fertilizers, and Others)
By Crop Type
- Cereals
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Turf and Ornaments
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
By Geography
Request A Sample Copy – Coated Fertilizers Market Report
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/coated-fertilizers-market-103202
Competitive Landscape:
Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Some of the key players covered in the Coated Fertilizers Market report include
- COMPO EXPERT,
- Nufarm Ltd.,
- The Mosaic Company,
- Yara International ASA,
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.,
- ScottsMiracle-Gro,
- Nutrien Ltd.,
- Koch Industries,
- Helena Chemical,
- Haifa Chemicals,
- The Andersons Inc.,
- Kingenta, and Others.
Regional Dynamics:
This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Coated Fertilizers Market share during the forecast period
Major Table of Content for Coated Fertilizers Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- North America Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Europe Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Asia Pacific Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Middle East and Africa Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Latin America Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/coated-fertilizers-market-103202
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Agro Textiles Market Research With Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2026 Forecasts
Membranes Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report 2026