Coating Resins Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2027

The global Coating Resins market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units).

In the Coating Resins market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Coating Resins market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Royal DSM

The DOW Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

PCCR USA Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region.

