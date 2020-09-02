Coronavirus Impact On Chlorine Dioxide Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market: Introduction

Chlorine dioxide is a small, volatile, and very strong molecule consisting of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. Abbreviated as ClO2, chlorine dioxide exists as a free-radical in dilute solutions.

Chlorine dioxide is a rapidly growing chlorine alternative in water treatment solutions. It offers the benefits of effectiveness at high pH, being unaffected by ammonia, and significant advantages over chlorine in systems susceptible to high levels of organic contaminants. Chlorine dioxide is a selective oxidizer and hence, its ability to control microorganisms in water at very low dosages makes it a cost-effective solution.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Chlorine Dioxide Market

Applications of Chlorine Dioxide

In terms of application, the chlorine dioxide market can be segmented into pulp & paper industry, industrial water treatment, food processing, and others. In the pulp & paper industry, chlorine dioxide is utilized as the bleaching agent. It is used as a biocide and as an odor control agent in the water treatment applications. In case of food processing, chlorine dioxide is utilized as a sanitizer.

Chlorine dioxide is also employed in several industrial water treatment applications including cooling towers, and process water. It is more selective than chlorine and highly useful for the control of legionella bacteria.

Chlorine dioxide is a long-lasting and effective disinfectant. Even small quantities of chlorine dioxide display high disinfecting properties and even remove biofilms – the breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Biocidal Applications of Chlorine Dioxide to Drive the Market

Chlorine dioxide is gaining popularity in biocidal applications in industries around the world. Lower chemical costs and better generation equipment for chloride dioxide have been increasing its market profile significantly for the last few years; however, the core chemistry is well-established and far from new.

Chlorine dioxide acts only by oxidation and does not combine with organic compounds to form environmentally hazardous byproducts, such as trihalomethane and other chlorinated organic compounds, that have been listed as potentially carcinogenics

COVID-19 Impact on Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global chlorine dioxide market. Chlorine dioxide is primarily utilized in the manufacture of biocides. Therefore, a decline in sale of biocides is expected to restrain the chlorine dioxide market in the near future. Extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions. Thus, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the market in the near future.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/severe-flaws-of-pvc-and-steel-to-propel-growth-in-polyethylene-pipes–fittings-market-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-20-bn-by-2030-notes-tmr-301064998.html

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

Based on region, the global chlorine dioxide market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global chlorine dioxide market in 2019. Increase in industrial wastewater treatment has boosted the demand for chlorine dioxide in Asia Pacific.

A few distributors and manufacturers of chlorine dioxide operate in Latin America; therefore, the region relies on import from other countries in order to cater to the demand for chlorine dioxide.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78712

Key Players in Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

The global chlorine dioxide market is highly consolidated. Major players operating in the global chlorine dioxide market include:

Scotmas Limited

Vasu Chemicals LLP

ProMinent

LANXESS

Grundfos

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market: Research Scope

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market, by Application

Pulp and paper industry

Industrial water treatment

Food processing

Others

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.