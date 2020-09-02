COVID-19 Impact On Soil Release Polymer Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Soil Release Polymer: Introduction

Soil release polymer is an additive used in washing detergents. It is effective in removing mud stains from the fabric surface and preventing redeposition of the stain during a wash cycle. However, soil release polymer is primarily used for synthetic fabrics. It is less efficient in natural cellulose-based textiles.

Key Drivers of Global Soil Release Polymer Market

Rise in usage of washing detergents and surfactant products owing to changes in lifestyle is expected to fuel the demand for soil release polymer in the near future. Soil release polymer is used extensively in household and industrial laundry cleaning products.

Soil release polymer is a specialty polymer for laundry applications. It is designed to increase surface hydrophilicity and reduce interaction between synthetic fabric and greasy soil. Soil release polymer is particularly suitable for polyester fabric and polyester-cotton fabric. The invisible layer of soil release polymers prevents soil adhesion to the fabric. This makes soil removal easier.

Soil release polymer is compatible with powder and liquid formulations. It is highly effective for soil removal for synthetic and mixed fabrics.

Household End-user Segment to Expand at Significant Pace

The household segment is expected to dominate the soil release polymer market during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of washing machines in developing economies is expected to drive the demand for stain removal detergents, thereby boosting the demand for soil release polymer during the the forecast period.

The industrial or institutional segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Industrial detergents are used as cleaning agents in various industries including hospitals, railways, hospitality, and housekeeping. Strong growth of the tourism industry has boosted the demand for laundry detergents. This is likely to propel the demand for soil release polymers in the near future.

Covid-19 Impact on Soil Release Polymer Market

Soil release polymer is a key ingredient used in the formulation of powder and liquid detergents. The recent COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent health measures recommended by the World Health Organization have triggered the demand for detergents. This trend is projected to have a considerable impact on the demand for soil release polymer.

The virus outbreak has led substantial growth in categories such as cleaning and hygiene products. Prominent growth in the cleaning products business is also one of the positive influences of the outbreak.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Soil Release Polymer Market

In terms of region, the global soil release polymer market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a major consumer of soil release polymer across the globe. The region is likely to witness significant rise in demand for soil release polymer owing to expansion of production of various detergents and cleaning agents in the region.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Thailand have been exhibiting an upward trend in consumption of soil release polymers. Low manufacturing and labor cost in emerging economies, including China and India, has encouraged the detergent industry players with bases in mature economies to shift to emerging economies in order to achieve economies of scale.

Growth in the surfactant market in countries of North America and Europe is projected to augment the demand for soil release polymer in these regions during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global soil release polymer market are focusing on developing sustainable products. Key players operating in the global soil release polymer market include:

Clariant

Solvay

BASF

Dow

Ashland

Sasol

Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry

Startec Science and Technology

Skycent Chemicals

Ran Chemicals

Global Soil Release Polymer Market: Research Scope

Global Soil Release Polymer Market, by Application

Power Detergents

Liquid Detergents

Global Soil Release Polymer Market, by End-use Industry

Household

Industrial

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.