COVID 19 PANDEMIC: Smart Factory Market (USD 427 Bn) Precise Outlook- ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Group, Cognex Corporation, Siemens AG, Schnieder Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Market Overview-

The smart factory market was valued at USD 252.29 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 427.37 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

A smart factory is an environment where machines and equipment are able to improve processes through automation and self-optimization. The benefits also extend beyond the physical production of goods and into functions like planning, supply chain logistics, and even product development.

Market By Top Companies:

ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Group, Cognex Corporation, Siemens AG, Schnieder Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Swisslog Holding Ag (Kuka AG), Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Atos SE, Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Company

Industry Research Coverage



Industrial Robots to Witness the Highest growth

– Industrial robots are a very important part of the manufacturing industry. Robots have evolved with many technological advancements which include vision recognition, skill learning, failure prediction, utilizing AI, man-machine-collaboration.

– Robotic installation in the US has increased to a new peak. The driver for this growth in manufacturing industries has been the ongoing trend to automate production in order to strengthen the US industries in both domestic and global markets.

– The automobile manufacturing industry is the largest adopter of robots globally with a share of 33% of the total supply in 2017 according to the international federation of robotics. The manufacturing of passenger cars has become more complex over the past ten years, a substantial proportion of the production processes requires an automation solution using robots.

– Moreover, the ever-rising demand for electronic products and the need for batteries, chips, and displays are also a driving factor for the market as it requires an automated production process. Hence, as the need to automate production process increases, the demand for the industrial robots that can handle very small parts at high speeds, with very high degrees of precision, enabling manufacturers to ensure quality with optimized production costs is also increasing.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2018 – PTC Inc. and Rockwell Automation, Inc. have entered into a strategic partnership that will accelerate growth for both companies and enable them to be the partner of choice for customers around the world who want to transform their physical operations with digital technology.

– March 2018 – ABB opened a smart factory for electrical safety and energy efficiency products, in Bangalore. It enables continuous monitoring of the production process through visualization of operational data, to increase efficiency and flexibility of the manufacturing process.

Finally, this Smart Factory report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Smart Factory product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

