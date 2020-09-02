Creatinine Measurement Market Trend Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2027 | Siemens Healthcare, Abbott, Cayman Chemical, Randox Laboratories

Creatinine measurement tests are performed with an aim to analyze functioning of kidneys. These tests can offer comprehensive information about level of chronic kidney disease and risk of renal failure. Furthermore, higher levels of creatinine in the blood are attributed to kidney obstruction, dehydration, increased consumption of proteins, and excessive consumption of medications

This report provides market size and forecasts for the year 2017 to 2027 in terms of five main areas; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America.

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh Abbott Cayman Chemical Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation Randox Laboratories Ltd F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Danaher (Beckman Coulter) Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Diazyme Laboratories, Inc Dialab Gmbh Beijing Strong Biotechnologies, Inc. (Bsbe) Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Fosun Pharmaceutical

The creatinine measurement market was valued at US$ 384.69 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 705.96 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation:

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By Product

Reagents

Kits

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By Type

Jaffe’s Kinetic Method

Enzymatic Method

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By Sample Type

Blood or Plasma

Urine

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

