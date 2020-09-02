DNA Next Generation Sequencing Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing market.

The global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

What is DNA Next Generation Sequencing?

DNA next generation sequencing market is segmented as product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. The segment of platform is further classified as, Hiseq series, Miseq series, solid, ion torrent, Pacbio RS ii and sequel systems, and other platforms. The services segment us further categorized as, sequencing services and data management & analysis Services. Also, the segment of consumables is segmented as, sample preparation consumables and other NGS consumables. Based on application, the market is segmented as, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications. The DNA next generation sequencing market based on end user is segmented as, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end users.

Market Insights:

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. Key factors driving the growth of DNA next generation sequencing market are, increase in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the DNA next generation sequencing market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, infusion pumps product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, service or product providers, distributors and others.

The Emerging Players in the DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market includes Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. and Macrogen Inc., etc.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of DNA Next Generation Sequencing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

