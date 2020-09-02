Drug Discovery Market 2020 Global Research and Clinical Survey Report to 2025

Drug Discovery Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Drug Discovery Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The propelling factors for the growth of the drug discovery market include the rising prevalence of a wide range of diseases (such as cardiovascular and CNS-related disorders), rising healthcare expenditure, and upcoming patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.

The diverse range of diseases, primarily cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, diabetes, and kidney-related complications, has a high prevalence, globally. Thus, the increasing prevalence of a diverse range of diseases among all age groups and its burden, globally, drives the demand for drug discovery and its market.

There has been an upsurge in the usage of advanced technologies, such as high throughput, bioinformatics and combinatorial chemistry for better drug candidate identification. Drug discovery has evolved significantly with emerging technologies, helping the process to become more refined, accurate, and less time consuming. Due to automation, multi-detector readers, imaging hardware and software, high-throughput screening is one of the most widely used drug discovery technologies.

In recent years, there has been a rising demand for speciality medicines that are expected to ultimately influence the small molecule drug discovery market in a positive manner, as most of the speciality medicines are small molecules.

The gradual rise in the healthcare expenditure regionally helps the new pharmaceutical technology advancement. Although with high expenditure, there is a need for redirecting the resources, the transition toward better usability of healthcare expenditure for drug development is under progress.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied has various pharmaceutical companies that are investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence (AI), in order to make the drug discovery process significantly faster and cost-efficient. The pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasing their collaborations with contract development and manufacturing organizations; thus, playing a crucial role in the development and innovation of new drugs.

Key Market Trends:

Biologics Drug is the Segment that is Expected to Grow Fastest under Drug Type

A biologic drug is a product that is produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products derived from human, animal, or microorganisms. Biologic drugs are used for the treatment of numerous diseases and conditions and are the most advanced therapies available. Biologic treatments are for autoimmune diseases, which include the treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, Crohns disease, and a range of related disorders, and have continued to see increasing usage across geographies. Biologic drugs are expected to be fueled by innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatments.

The increasing applications of small molecule drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases are leading to the increased demand for these drugs in the market. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, small molecule drugs dominate the biologics in the current healthcare market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

