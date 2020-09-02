East Africa Battery Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of East Africa Battery Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The East Africa battery market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as increasing adoption to renewable energy by the countries in the region and rapidly growing telecom sector are likely going to drive the East Africa battery market. However, low domestic and foreign investment is expected to restrain the East Africa market during the forecast period.

– The lithium-ion battery segment, due to the significant reduction in the manufacturing and retail cost, has become more accessible to the people ineveryday use, such as in mobile phones and other electronic devices, and is likely going to be the fastest-growing segment in the East Africa battery market.

– The increasing involvement of the countries, such as Uganda and Rwanda, towards its renewable and both of them successfully completing their first pilot projects on electric vehicles (EV), are likely going to create several opportunities for the East Africa battery market in the future.

– Because of its increasing solar and wind energy installation and upcoming projects to generate clean energy, Ethiopia is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the East Africa battery during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The East Africa battery market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market Toshiba Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, and Duracell Inc.

Key Market Trends:

Lithium-ion Battery Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Lithium-ion batteries are a rechargeable type of battery that is commonly used in electronic devices and energy vehicles. These batteries also being used for the storage of energy from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

– The energy densities of these batteries are quite high and have a round trip efficiency of 85% to 95%, which means the ratio of energy output/released to energy input/stored. The lithium-ion battery is a low maintenance battery, and the cells of the battery cause little harm to the environment when disposed of.

– Moreover, the governments of the region’s countries are promoting and continually supporting any foreign or local investments for electric vehicles (EV) in their countries. Many countries such as Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda in the region see the electric car as a long-term solution for increasing carbon footprint in the region

– In 2018, Kiira Motors, a Uganda car manufacturer, announced to build a facility for mass production of electric cars in the country. Due to some technical problems, the project was postponed. Moreover, the company completed the production of two electric buses in 2019 and had a successful pilot project. The company is expecting to build an electric bus production facility in the country by 2021.These developments in the electric vehicle sector are likely going to have a positive impact on the lithium-ion battery segment, as most of the electric vehicles use it to generate power.

– In 2019, Volkswagen, a German automobile major, launched a pilot project with Siemens to test the feasibility of electric mobility in Rwanda. During the pilot phase, four e-Golfs and one charging station were introduced in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali. Rwanda became the first African country to introduce a Volkswagen electric car with the launch of the pilot project, which is likely to boost the lithium-ion battery segment.

– Hence, owing to the above points, the lithium-ion segment is likely going to be the fastest-growing segment in the East Africa battery market during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

