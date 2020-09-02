Egypt Food Preservatives Market 2020 Global Demand and Growth Analysis – Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, DSM, and BASF

Egypt Food Preservatives Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Egypt Food Preservatives Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Egyptian food preservatives market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5%, during the forecast period.

– The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for clean-label solutions, rising consumption of processed and packaged food, and the complexity in the supply chain of the food industry. The growing trend of adopting a healthy lifestyle has led to an increase in the demand for foods that contain natural ingredients, such as natural preservatives, by consumers.

– The food preservative manufacturers have been witnessing an increased demand from the food manufacturers to preserve the freshness, safety, taste, appearance, and the texture of processed foods.

Competitive Landscape

The Egyptian food preservatives market is consolidated, as the major players hold the maximum share in the market. The most active companies are Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, DSM, and BASF. The strategy of developing new products and partnerships with local players helps to increase the companys footprint in the country and release new products, according to the consumers changing preferences.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Natural Preservatives

Faster growth in the natural preservatives accounts for the rising health and wellness trends, with consumers seeking processed foods that have safer ingredients. A majority of natural preservatives in use currently are antioxidants that are found in a majority of fruits and vegetables. These compounds act as free radical scavengers and bacterial growth inhibitors. Their mode of action is to slow down the oxidation process in food and delay spoilage. Ascorbic acid (E300) or vitamin C and tocopherol (E306) are the two mainly used natural antioxidants in the food industry. Food manufacturers have now are emphasizing research and development for identifying natural preservatives with better and safer quality.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

