Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Outlook 2026 : Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

New Report “Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market By Component (Field Devices, Software, Services, Communication Technology); By Implementation (Feeder Automation, Substation Automation, Consumer Side Automation); By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others); By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2026”

“ The Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market is anticipated to reach around USD 23.8 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.” In 2017, the industrial segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of smart cities drive the market growth in the region. The growing demand from energy sector, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The use of smart technologies in energy and utilities, investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, and increasing ageing infrastructure is expected to support market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-power-distribution-automation-systems-market/request-for-sample

The growing adoption of smart cities, along with high demand of smart grids has boosted the adoption of electric power distribution automation systems. The rising demand for electricity, and growing demand for efficient and low-cost solutions for efficient power distribution further support the growth of electric power distribution automation systems market. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements, growing need to update existing networks, and increasing ageing infrastructure would accelerate the adoption of electric power distribution automation systems during the forecast period. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption smart grid applications, and technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The companies operating in the market include General Electric, Eaton Corporation Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., G&W Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Elster Solutions, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens AG, and S&C Electric Company. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Else Place inquire before buying @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-power-distribution-automation-systems-market/inquire-before-buying

Key Segments:

The global electric power distribution automation systems market is segmented on the basis of component, implementation, end-user, and region.

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size and Forecast by Component, 2018-2026

Field Devices

Software

Services

Communication Technology

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size and Forecast by Implementation, 2018-2026

Feeder Automation

Substation Automation

Consumer Side Automation

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

North America [U.S., Canada]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific]

Latin America [ Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East and Africa [Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA]

Get discount on Purchase report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-power-distribution-automation-systems-market/request-for-discount-pricing

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world

Contact us

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com