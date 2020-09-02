Electric Toothbrush Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Electric Toothbrush Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Toothbrush in these regions. This report also studies the global Electric Toothbrush market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Electric Toothbrush:

This report studies the Electric Toothbrush market, An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

Europe in the largest market, has over 66% of the market share in 2016, and United States is the second market, with a market share of 13.9% in 2016. Europe and United States are dominating the market. In Europe, driven by Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden, dut to affordability among high disposable incomes consumers, preference for premium dentail care, and the concerted efforts of manufacturers in launching products utilizing advanced technology.

Asia-Pacific is the third market, especialy in Japan and China, respectively has a market share of 6.06% and 6.2% in 2016. In future, Asia-Pacific will drive the electric toothbruth market. with rising disposable incomes of consumers in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India, are expected to drive growth of electric toothbrushes over the next six years.

Currently, Oral-B (P & G) and Philips Sonicare are dominating the market, occupying for over 65% of global market share. In addition, Panasonic, Colgate, Wellness Oral Care, Waterpik and Lion, also are the major players.

The worldwide market for Electric Toothbrush is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million USD in 2024, from 1350 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.