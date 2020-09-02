ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET ANALYSIS TILL 2027-TOP KEY PLAYERS FORD MOTOR COMPANY, GENERAL MOTORS, AUDI AG, KIA MOTORS CORPORATION, GROUPE RENAULT AMONG OTHERS

Electric Vehicle Market has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as China, U.S. and Germany. Although growing environmental concern about vehicle pollution across the globe still electric vehicles have not created any head turning penetration in developing countries.

Market Analysis: Global Electric Vehicle Market :

Electric vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 974,102.20 million by 2027 from USD 182,255.13 million in 2019. Government initiatives to control vehicle emissions and strong investment from the vehicle manufacturer are the factors for the market growth.

Electric Vehicle Market : By Component

Battery Cells & Packs

On-Board Charger

Infotainment System

Electric Vehicle Market : By Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Electric Vehicle Market : By Charging Station Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging Class

Mid-Priced

Luxury

Electric Vehicle Market : By Power Train

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

Electric Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

New Electric Vehicle Market Developments in 2019

Daimler Trucks & Buse formed agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) for lithium-ion battery cell modules in September 2019.

Hyundai Motor UK a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company has been awarded by Next Green Car Award for their Kona electric car at Family Car of the Year 2018 event

BMW AG introduced new electric Mini concept for USD 36,400 for Europe market in July 2019

Research Methodology: Global Electric Vehicle Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Government Fleets, Transport Agencies, Personal Consumers.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

