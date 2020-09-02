Electric Water Pumps Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Electric Water Pumps Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Water Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Electric Water Pumps:

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine.

Electric water pumps are a part of a growing number of newer vehicles where higher efficiency engines are demanded. Aside from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant at any time. Some new vehicles even use up to three pumps for various systems, including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13876672 Electric Water Pumps Market Manufactures:

Bosch

Aisin

Continental

KSPG

Gates Electric Water Pumps Market Types:

12V EWP

24V EWP Electric Water Pumps Market Applications:

Engine

Turbocharger

Battery

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876672 Scope of this Report:

Europe and USA are the two largest production regions, in 2017, Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about 60%, North America is the second largest production region, it occupies about 24.6% market share; The Electric Water Pumps industry is relative concentrated industry, the largest five manufactures occupy about 89% market share.

The largest consumption regions are Europe and USA, the Europe occupies about 36.5% market share and the North America occupies about 31.52% market share in 2017; the consumption regions are relative dispersion.

The Electric Water Pumpsâ€™ production is mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America; the developing countriesâ€™ consumption mainly depends on import market.

In the future, the technology of Electric Water Pumps will be more and more mature, and the application regions will expand, it will have larger market share in the automotive battery. The future price will have great relationship with the power and frequency. China will be a potential market.

The worldwide market for Electric Water Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million USD in 2024, from 650 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.