The Europe Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 61.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 30.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing demand for genomics, growing demand for metagenomics over traditional methods and various applications of metagenomics, in the Europe region. Whereas, expensive techniques of metagenomics is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Owing to growing demand for genomics by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Germany is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Metagenomics across the Europe region through the forecast period. Metagenomics is an emerging field in the country and the developments are being conducted widely in the country. The genome-wide association analysis study carried out in Germany was published in 2016. The study identifies variation in vitamin D receptor and other host factors influence the gut microbiota.

EUROPE HUMAN MICROBIOME- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Probiotics

Foods

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Diagnostic Device

Drugs

Supplements

EUROPE HUMAN MICROBIOME- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorders

Cancer

Mental Disorders

Others

EUROPE HUMAN MICROBIOME- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Enterome

MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC

Rebiotix Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Osel Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Metabiomics Corporate

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

DuPont

