Exam Room Equipment Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Industry Demand | Future Growth and Forecast Research Report 2026

According to the report, the rising cases of Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is predicted to boost the global “exam room equipment market revenue”. For instance, The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in 2017 that 94,000 people died from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) related complications.

In addition, the rising emphasis on the presence and maintenance of essential exam room equipment by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will enable growth of the exam room equipment market.

Leading Players operating in the Exam Room Equipment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Cardinal Health

Becton

Dickinson and Company

3M

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic (Covidien)

Launch of Navify Tumor Board 2.0 Will Propel Growth

Roche, a Swiss multinational healthcare company announced the launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, the first collaboration product from the partnership of GE Healthcare. Incorporating medical image viewing and storage capabilities with other patient data, the product enables tumour boards – multi-disciplinary teams who determine treatment plans for cancer patients. The launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0 is expected to aid growth of the global exam room equipment market during the forecast period because it enables radiologists to upload their patient records to the same dashboard where patient files from other disciplines in the cancer care team are stored. This allows specialist the complete patient diagnostic information in one location.

Furthermore, the launch of new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer is expected to benefit the global exam room equipment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Henry Schein Medical announced the launch of its new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer, that enables quicker diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/exam-room-equipment-market-101108

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Integrated Diagnostic Systems

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Spirometer

Automated External Defibrillators

Consumables

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

