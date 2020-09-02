Fall Protection Equipment Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025 | IMARC Group

Industry Insights:
The global fall protection equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Fall protection equipment is primarily used for protecting industrial workers from injuries, when working at heights. It is majorly classified into on-body and off-body products. On-body products are primarily attached to or worn on the body to prevent injuries, whereas, off-body products are mounted on a physical structure to keep the workers from falling. Fall protection equipment is extensively used for workers operating at elevated platforms, walkways, steep roofs, wall openings, edges of excavated areas, etc.
For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/2ZT0cY8
Fall Protection Equipment Market Trends:
Rapid industrialization has augmented the need for protective solutions across industrial sites to minimize occupational hazards. Furthermore, the rising construction and building activities have led to the widespread adoption of fall protection equipment for providing safe working environment. Additionally, the implementation of stringent regulations regarding labor safety and health standards further propel the market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of fall protection equipment in the recreational and adventure sports sector is also driving the market. These equipment are employed in various recreation activities, such as mountaineering, rock climbing, zip-lining, bungee jumping, etc., thereby experiencing a surging demand.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fall-protection-equipment-market/requestsample
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Harness
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Lanyard
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Self Retracting Lifeline
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Belt
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Rope
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
7.1 Construction
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Telecom
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Energy and Utility
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Transportation
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Mining
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Marine
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2.3 India
8.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.2.5 Australia
8.2.5.1 Market Trends
8.2.5.2 Market Forecast
8.2.6 Indonesia
8.2.6.1 Market Trends
8.2.6.2 Market Forecast
8.2.7 Others
8.2.7.1 Market Trends
8.2.7.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2 France
8.3.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 United Kingdom
8.3.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.4.1 Market Trends
8.3.4.2 Market Forecast
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.5.1 Market Trends
8.3.5.2 Market Forecast
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.6.1 Market Trends
8.3.6.2 Market Forecast
8.3.7 Others
8.3.7.1 Market Trends
8.3.7.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.1.1 Market Trends
8.4.1.2 Market Forecast
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.2.1 Market Trends
8.4.2.2 Market Forecast
8.4.3 Others
8.4.3.1 Market Trends
8.4.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
8.5.3 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Indicators
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 3M Company
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 ABS Safety
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Bergman & Beving AB
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 Carl Stahl GmbH
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.5 FallTech
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Kee Safety Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 MSA Safety Incorporated
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Petzl
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Pure Safety Group Inc.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 SKYLOTEC GmbH
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 W. W. Grainger Inc.
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials
13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.13 Werner Co. (Triton)
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2185&flag=C
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group