Fall Protection Equipment Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025 | IMARC Group

The global fall protection equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Fall protection equipment is primarily used for protecting industrial workers from injuries, when working at heights. It is majorly classified into on-body and off-body products. On-body products are primarily attached to or worn on the body to prevent injuries, whereas, off-body products are mounted on a physical structure to keep the workers from falling. Fall protection equipment is extensively used for workers operating at elevated platforms, walkways, steep roofs, wall openings, edges of excavated areas, etc.

Fall Protection Equipment Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization has augmented the need for protective solutions across industrial sites to minimize occupational hazards. Furthermore, the rising construction and building activities have led to the widespread adoption of fall protection equipment for providing safe working environment. Additionally, the implementation of stringent regulations regarding labor safety and health standards further propel the market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of fall protection equipment in the recreational and adventure sports sector is also driving the market. These equipment are employed in various recreation activities, such as mountaineering, rock climbing, zip-lining, bungee jumping, etc., thereby experiencing a surging demand.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Harness

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Lanyard

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Self Retracting Lifeline

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Belt

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Rope

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Construction

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Telecom

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Energy and Utility

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Mining

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Marine

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Indicators

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3M Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 ABS Safety

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Bergman & Beving AB

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Carl Stahl GmbH

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 FallTech

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Kee Safety Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 MSA Safety Incorporated

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Petzl

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Pure Safety Group Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 SKYLOTEC GmbH

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 W. W. Grainger Inc.

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.13 Werner Co. (Triton)

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

