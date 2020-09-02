Fatty Amines Market report acts as a great source of notable data, present market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, imminent technologies and the technical development in the related industry. The report proves to be very supportive for both established business and emerging market player in the industry as it contains profound market insights. Fatty Amines Market research report also serves the businesses to make enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Fatty Amines Market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Global fatty amines market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.12 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the easy production method and ample availability of raw materials for its production.

Fatty amines are defined as any variant of amine that is connected to eight or more carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. These amines are commonly categorized in oleochemicals and are manufactured by the process of hydrogenation in fatty nitriles. This process provides three different categories of fatty amines, such as primary, secondary and tertiary. These are derived from the raw materials including fats, oils and petrochemicals. They are used in different end-user industries including corrosion inhibition, fabric softening, sanitization, lubricant additives among others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fatty amines market are Nouryon Holding B.V.; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG; Global Amines; Kao Corporation; Procter & Gamble; Arkema; Ecogreen Oleochemicals; Indo Amines Limited.; NOF CORPORATION; TIANYU OIL.; Shandong Fusite Oil Technology Co., Ltd.; Zibo Tenghui Oil Chemical Co., Ltd.; JIANGSU WANSHENG DAWEI CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.; India Glycols Limited; KLK OLEO; Volant-Chem Corp.; Temix Oleo Srl among others.

Global Fatty Amines Market By Carbon Chain Length (C8, C10, C12, C14, C16, C18)

Product (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary)

Application (Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Asphalt Additives, Emulsifier, Corrosion Inhibitor, Anti-Caking, Water Treatment/Softener, Chemical Synthesis, Personal Care, Household, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

High levels of demand from agrochemicals application due to the benefits of fatty amines as emulsifiers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing levels of demands from the water treatment applications due to the large-scale adoption of water treatment services; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization from a number of applicable industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Availability of cost-effective alternatives that are comparatively environment friendly; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption of the products

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw materials along with the unavailability of fatty amines is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

