Field Hockey Equipment Market Research 2020 by Industry Growth, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Share Report, Status, Regional Outlook and Global Forecast to 2026 | Adidas AG, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd, Gryphon Hockey

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Field Hockey Equipment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Field Hockey Equipment investments from 2019 till 2024.

Global field hockey equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– Rising interest and participation rate in outdoor sports like Field Hockey, increasing government initiatives to encourage participation in field hockey, increasing televised coverage of international hockey events are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

– Mounting adoption of online shopping by consumers and rise in the number grassroots programs in schools, colleges, and clubs are some of the major factors driving the sales of field hockey equipment globally. However, easy availability of counterfeit products is restraining the growth of field hockey equipment market.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Adidas AG, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd, Gryphon Hockey, Osaka Hockey, Mazon Hockey, OBO, Ritual Hockey, Wm T. Burnett & Co., Inc. (STX)

Key Market Trends

Increase in Sales of Field Hockey Equipment through Online Stores

Sports specialty stores is the most popular distribution channels for the retail sales of field hockey equipment as large number of brands and product varieties among field hockey equipment are available. The growth opportunity for the sales of various sports equipment through online channel have forced online vendors to improve purchase processes in terms of security and reliability, which, in turn, has propelled the demand for these products. Some of the policies that encourage consumers to purchase online includes secured transactions, cash on delivery options, convenient return policies, integrated and centralized customer service. Most vendors are adopting online retail strategies to reduce cost and increase their profit margin, which is expected to drive the growth of the field hockey equipment market. Vendors such as Adidas Group, Gray Of Cambridge Ltd, GRYPHON HOCKEY, OBO, RITUAL HOCKEY, JDH, and TK Hockey Equipment Gmbh have strong presence in offline retail stores as well as online retail stores.

Asia-Pacific Registers the Highest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global field hockey equipment market. China, Australia, India, Pakistan, and South Korea are the top contributing countries in the region. Moreover, these countries have started hosting many international level field hockey tournaments, which, in turn is boosting the popularity and demand for field hockey equipment. For instance, India hosted 2018 Mens World Cup. ASHF Asia Cup and Sultan Azhlan Shah Cup which are some of the other popular field hockey tournaments organized in Asia-Pacific. In addition theres a rise in womens participation rate and government initiatives that is likely boost the demand for field hockey equipment market in the region. However, the thriving counterfeit products market in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, has been affecting the field hockey equipment market in the region..

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Field Hockey Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

