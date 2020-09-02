Fixed Satellite Services Market (27 Bn) Industry Analysis By 2025| Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat Holdings, Thaicom Public Company Ltd

Global Fixed Satellite Services Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The fixed satellite services market was valued at USD 22.46 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 27.15 billion by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

Fixed satellite services (FSS) provides a high-speed connection to the end users by making use of very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology. FSS systems are positioned in a fixed strategic location and the coverage area extends up to several square miles. FSS systems are used in various sectors like commercial, aerospace and defense, media but the telecom industry is the prime user among all.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745201/fixed-satellite-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

Market By Top Companies:

Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat Holdings, Thaicom Public Company Ltd, Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), SES SA, Arab Satellite Communications Organization, Hispasat SA, Intelsat SA

Market Overview

– Fixed satellite services (FSS) use ground equipment at set locations to receive and transmit satellite signals. Fixed satellite services generally have a low power output and larger dish-style antennas are required for reception. Also, the satellites used for fixed service require less power than direct broadcasting satellites (DBS).

– The fixed satellite service market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the rise in the extensive use of data communications and increasing demand for high-speed internet.

– High capital investment and increasing use of fiber optic transmission cables are some of the major factors restraining the adoption of the fixed satellite services. Also, the stringent government regulation related to the market and limited orbital locations can also effect the entrance of new players into the studied market.

– The demand for fixed satellite services is also rising from the enterprise segment. In July 2018, Gilat Telecom announced that it was chosen as a service provider for Iridium Certus for land-mobile applications and can now offer customers a wider variety of fixed connectivity solutions.

Industry Research Coverage

Increasing 5G Penetration to Stimulate the Market Growth

– Increasing 5G penetration is expected to further increase the market growth over the forecast period. This is because with the increased usage of 5G connection among users, the market is likely to grow even bigger as the 5G connection uses the fixed satellites to establish connections.

– Research has been undertaken regarding 28 GHz band sharing between 5G new radio cellular systems and fixed satellite services (FSS).

– This method focuses on modelling a sharing scenario between the uplink of the FSS system and the uplink of the 5G NR enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) cellular system. It can help in developing an interference from the FSS terminals toward the 5G base station, known as next-generation Node-B.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The region is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to the booming telecom sector in the region and increasing investment in the satellite services market.

– In December 2018, China launched its first communication satellite to provide space-based internet services worldwide, in an apparent bid to rival other international firms. Moreover, in February 2019, India launched its communication satellite GSAT-31 by a European launch services provider. It is a high power communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon.

– The continued efforts by the government of the countries and their efforts are driving the fixed satellites and therefore the related services market in the region.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745201/fixed-satellite-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

– July 2018: Intelsat and Eutelsat announced that they are aligned on a market-based proposal for the future use of the lower C-band spectrum in the United States.

– June 2018: Intelsat announced that the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) of Myanmar broadened its relationship with Intelsat to accelerate the deployment of the countrys wireless communications infrastructure in Myanmar.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Fixed Satellite Services Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Fixed Satellite Services (2020-2025)

─Global Fixed Satellite Services Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Fixed Satellite Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Fixed Satellite Services Market Analysis by Application

─Global Fixed Satellite Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Fixed Satellite Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Fixed Satellite Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Fixed Satellite Services report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Fixed Satellite Services product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]