Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

The food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global food safety and hygiene compliance market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2018: Neogen acquired the assets of Livestock Genetic Services, LLC. The acquisition of Livestock Genetic Services (LGS) enhances Neogen’s in-house genetic evaluation capabilities, and complements the company’s unparalleled global network of animal genomics laboratories. LGS has been a long-time strategic partner of Neogen’s genomics business.

2018: The Acheson Group (TAG) and SafetyChain Software stated about the introduction of TAG Risk Assessment Tool. The tool is presented on the robust SaaS quality management platform of SafetyChain Software. The tool offers food & beverage companies a sustainable and effective approach for managing risk in its supply chain.

2018: Intertek launched a third-party brand audit solution to effectively manage a company’s reputation by providing a 360° view of the organisations’ sites, ranging from e-reputation to health and safety. Intertek’s 360° Brand Assurance solution is suitable for all industries including food establishments such as bakeries, restaurants, hotels, catering, fast food chains, coffee shops, e-commerce, and retail and luxury stores.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the FOOD SAFETY AND HYGIENE COMPLIANCE industry.

