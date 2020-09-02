Globa Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

Global “Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends: – Insulin Glargine Market Access has Widened

Lantus (insulin glargine) is the first long-acting insulin brought into the market by Sanofi. The product was approved for medical use in the United States in 2000.

Lantus’ reach was high among patients across different geographical regions, and it is one of the most top-selling drugs for Sanofi, which is exported to more than 100 countries.

As of 2015, Lantus market share was around USD 7 billion. However, patent protection for Lantus expired in most countries in 2015. Insulin glargine from competitor Eli Lilly became available in most countries during 2015, under the brand names Basaglar (as a follow-on in the United States) and Abasaglar (as a biosimilar in the European Union).

In 2015, Sanofi launched the extended version of Lantus as Toujeo with 300U/mL strength.

In less stringent regulatory environments, such as India, China, Mexico, and Peru, several biosimilar insulin already exist at lower prices. In India, a glargine biosimilar was first introduced by Biocon in 2011 at a cost that was 40% lower than Lantus. More recently, Lupin Ltd, in agreement with LG Life Sciences, launched its biosimilar ‘Basugine’ in 2014.

In China, follow-on biologics Basalin (Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, Beijing) ranked second in the Chinese glargine market, and occupied a 40% share, after Lantus, in 2017.

The United States Leads the Global Basal Insulin Market

In the global basal insulin market, the United States held 65.6% market share in 2017. Lantus is the top-selling drug in the country and occupies 49% market share, followed by Levemir, Tresiba, Toujeo, and Basaglar.

The sale of Lantus is expected to decrease during the forecast period, due to the presence biosimilars Basaglar and Toujeo (which are the extended versions of Lantus).

The other biosimilar of Lantus (insulin glargine) is Lusduna from Merck, which was tentatively approved by the FDA in the United States. However, despite a favorable nod from the FDA, Merck decided to discontinue Lusduna because of “anticipated pricing and cost of production”.

Tresiba, launched by Novo Nordisk in 2016, received encouraging feedback from the patients and is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) due to its ultra-long-acting effect. The levemir segment is decreasing due to the switch of patients to Tresiba.

Detailed TOC of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Lantus

5.1.1.2 Levemir

5.1.1.3 Toujeo

5.1.1.4 Tresiba

5.1.1.5 Basaglar

5.1.1.6 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.1.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Biocon

7.1.5 Julphar

7.1.6 Exir

7.1.7 SEDICO

7.1.8 Wockhardt

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.2.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

