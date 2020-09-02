Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Globa Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device

Global “Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market

  • Abbott Medical Optics Inc.
  • Alcon Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb Inc.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  • Essilor International SA
  • Haag
  • Streit Group
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Nidek Co. Ltd
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099186

    Market Overview:

  • The European ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population.
  • According to Eurostat, cataract surgery is one of the most common surgical operations in Europe. This procedure was conducted more than 3.5 million times in 2015. The increasing rate of cataract surgeries has had a high impact on the ophthalmic market, resulting in the high demand for cataract surgery equipment and drugs. After 2012, the numbers have been steadily increasing, because of more and more people opting for cataract surgeries. This has contributed to the rise in demand for various cataract-related devices and drugs.
  • Other factors, such as a large number of eye problems, availability of new and advanced devices, and patient preference for non-invasive treatment are also expected to drive the market in the future.
  • However, with the rise in the rate of eye surgeries being conducted in Europe, the waiting periods have also increased. Waiting time is a highly influential factor when it comes to a patient’s preference for undergoing eye surgeries. Delaying of surgery can have an impact on the patient’s satisfaction and quality of life, because of limited functionality, increased social isolation, anxiety, higher risks for development of more complications, worsening of symptoms, or poorer prognosis and outcome following surgery. Therefore, due to longer waiting periods in some European countries, patients are opting for foreign destinations for their surgery and treatment. In many areas, cataract surgery accounts for over half of all ophthalmic surgeries. Although the European ophthalmic market shows great promise due to the increasing number of eye surgeries, it still faces challenges, owing to increased waiting periods for surgery.
  • Additionally, the high risk associated with eye surgery, lack of skilled technicians, and stringent regulations are also restraining the market.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. An ophthalmologist is a specialist in medical and surgical eye problems, who performs operations on eyes. Ophthalmologists are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments.

    The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market growth?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market shares?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device create from those of established entities?

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099186

    Key Market Trends:

    Cataract Surgery Devices are Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Surgical Device Type

    According to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the United Kingdom, around 330,000 cataract operations are performed each year in England alone. It has been estimated that 30% of people aged 65 years or older have a visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes. Some populations tend to have a much higher prevalence of cataracts. For instance, 77% of British people, aged 42 years or older, originating from the Indian Subcontinent have cataracts. There is a threefold variation in the number of people having cataract surgery across England, owing to differences in health commissioning policies.

    Reasons for Buying Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report:

    • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • It provides a five-year of Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
    • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
    • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
    • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market size.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099186

    Detailed TOC of Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Eye Disease
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Ophthalmology
    4.2.3 Rising Geriatric Population
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Risk Associated with Eye Surgery
    4.3.2 Long Waiting Time for Surgeries
    4.3.3 Stringent Regulations
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Device
    5.1.1 Surgical Device
    5.1.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.5 Othe Surgical Devices
    5.1.2 Diagnostic and Monitoring Device
    5.1.2.1 Fundus Cameras
    5.1.2.2 Ophthalmoscopes
    5.1.2.3 Retinoscopes
    5.1.2.4 Keratometers
    5.1.2.5 Wavefront Aberrometers
    5.1.2.6 Tonometers
    5.1.2.7 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
    5.1.2.8 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
    5.1.2.9 Visual Field Analyzers
    5.1.2.10 Slit Lamps
    5.1.2.11 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
    5.1.3 Vision Care
    5.1.3.1 Spectacles
    5.1.3.2 Contact Lens
    5.2 Drug
    5.2.1 Glaucoma Drugs
    5.2.2 Retinal Disorder Drugs
    5.2.3 Dry Eye Drugs
    5.2.4 Allergic Conjunctivitis and Inflammation Drugs
    5.2.5 Other Drugs
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Europe
    5.3.1.1 UK
    5.3.1.2 Germany
    5.3.1.3 France
    5.3.1.4 Italy
    5.3.1.5 Spain
    5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics Inc.
    6.1.2 Alcon Inc.
    6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Inc.
    6.1.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
    6.1.5 Essilor International SA
    6.1.6 Haag-Streit Group
    6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.8 Nidek Co. Ltd
    6.1.9 Topcon Corporation
    6.1.10 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

    COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Data Security Software Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

    Railway Air Conditioning System Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

    Pneumatic Isolation Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

    Rail Fastening System Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

    Plasma Equipment Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2026

    COVID-19’s impact Global Laser Welding Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2025

    Global Bio-based Butanol Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

    Arabinogalactan Market Size 2020 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2026

    Electrical Appliances Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026

    Global Potato Processing Market Size 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

    Large Size Panel Display Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024