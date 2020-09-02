Globa GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market 2020 Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2024

Global “GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market

Amcor Limited

Al Watania Plastics

Schott AG

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company Inc.

RAK Ghani Glass LLC

Sapin SA

Market Overview:

GCC Rigid Packaging market was valued USD 15.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Favorable economic and demographic trends, an increase in personal disposable income, and the expansion of economies are key factors that contribute to the expansion of market studied in various countries.

Rise in demand for domestically manufactured goods has led to a rise in demand for effective rigid packaging solutions, thus driving the growth of the rigid packaging market in major countries within GCC.

The high per capita income and younger demographic profile of GCC nations have a positive effect on the demand for high-value luxury goods and electronics goods. The working expatriate population is the reason for the increase in demand for consumer goods. Additionally, the regional governments have been emphasizing to improve their infrastructure to bring in an influx of tourists to their countries.