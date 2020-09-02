Globa Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2020 Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2024

Global “Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Genetic Screening is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

In genetic screening, the NGS is highly useful in identifying monogenic diseases with locus heterogeneity, such as blindness, deafness, movement disorders, mitochondrial disease, hereditary cancers, etc. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied applications through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. The entire genomes are being mapped at affordable costs. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

The NGS is also emerging as a powerful promising pathogen-detection method for infectious-disease diagnostics. It helps in the identification and genomic characterization of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, without the need for prior knowledge of a specific pathogen, directly from clinical specimens. As the diseases caused by infections are increasing in the less-developed countries, the NGS-powered diagnosis of these infections has become the most promising method to detect these infectious diseases. The NGS also has applications in personalized medicine that has started becoming a reality and has been under application by various biotechnology companies.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The market studied is expected to grow at the fastest pace in Asia-Pacific. The rising focus of the major market players is on delivering advanced, efficient NGS technology to the developing countries, in order to cater to the need for genomic medicines and whole genome sequencing for personalized medicine. In addition, the increasing adoption of NGS technology by the non-government and government bodies, along with increased investment of the private players, is expected to drive the Asian market.

Detailed TOC of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Application in the Clinical Diagnosis

4.2.2 Speed, Cost, and Accuracy to Spur the Market Growth

4.2.3 Efficient Replacement for Traditional Technologies (Microarrays)

4.2.4 Drug Discovery Applications Demanding NGS Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legal and Ethical Issues

4.3.2 Interpretation of Complex Data and Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Sequencing

5.1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing

5.1.2 Targeted Resequencing

5.1.3 Whole Exome Sequencing

5.1.4 RNA Sequencing

5.1.5 CHIP Sequencing

5.1.6 De Novo Sequencing

5.1.7 Methyl Sequencing

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents and Consumables

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions

5.3.2 Academics

5.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine

5.4.2 Genetic Screening

5.4.3 Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases

5.4.4 Agriculture and Animal Research

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 DNASTAR Inc.

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.4 GATC Biotech AG

6.1.5 Illumina Inc.

6.1.6 Macrogen Inc.

6.1.7 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Qiagen

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

