Global Acrylate Monomer Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Acrylate Monomer Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Global Acrylate Monomer

This report also studies the Global Acrylate Monomer market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Acrylate Monomer :

  • Acrylate monomers are esters which contain vinyl groups, that is, two carbon atoms double-bonded to each other, directly attached to the carbonyl carbon.Acrylate monomers are key components in the formulation of coatings, inks, and adhesives. They react fast, which is very important in rapid cure technologies like UV/EB curing.

    Global Acrylate Monomer Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Sartomer (Arkema)
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Hexion
  • SIBUR
  • Allnex
  • ExxonMobil
  • DuPont
  • Evonik

    Global Acrylate Monomer Market Types:

  • Methyl Acrylate
  • Ethyl Acrylate
  • Butyl Acrylate
  • 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
  • Other

    Global Acrylate Monomer Market Applications:

  • Adhesives
  • Coatings
  • Plastics
  • Textiles
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of United States consumption is smooth relatively. Germany is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • Methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate and 2-ethylhexyl acrylate are the major types of acrylate monomer. They can be widely used in many industries. Currently the application of acrylate monomer mainly focus on plastics, textiles, coatings and adhesive, Among them, the largest proportion is the coatings industry, according to our statistics, in 2015, in the whole downstream market butyl acrylate, the coating consumption accounted for 44.45%. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Global Acrylate Monomer . So, Global Acrylate Monomer has a huge market potential in the future.
  • This report focuses on the Global Acrylate Monomer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Acrylate Monomer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Acrylate Monomer , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Acrylate Monomer in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Acrylate Monomer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Acrylate Monomer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Acrylate Monomer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Acrylate Monomer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Acrylate Monomer Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Acrylate Monomer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Acrylate Monomer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Acrylate Monomer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

