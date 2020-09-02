Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2020

Global “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market is provided detail in this report.

Cardiology is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Application Category

The API market, by application, is dominated by the cardiology segment, due to the vast population using various CVD drugs. This segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of cardiac disease, with a death toll of over 370,000 people, annually, in the United States alone. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular disease accounts for 17.3 million deaths per year. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that about 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the United States every year, i.e., one in every four deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Cholesterol reducers and blood pressure lowering drugs are the key drug classes under CVS. Cholesterol reducers, especially Statins, are driving the CVS segment, and have emerged as the most important family of drugs among the cholesterol and triglycerides reducers. Healthcare spending for hypertension was USD 23 to 26 billion in 2017, in the developed markets alone. Another USD 14 to 17 billion was spent in 2017 in the pharmerging markets. The high expenditure on the cardiovascular category highlights the rising demand for APIs in the same.

North America Dominates the Market and is expected to continue its dominance through the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increasing incidences of disease and rising aging population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region. However, the majority of its API requirements are met through imports from the Asian Markets. The trade statistics suggest that nearly 75% to 80% of the APIs imported to the United States are from China and India, as these countries have well-established manufacturing facilities and an abundant talent pool serving the pharmaceutical sector.

The recent political and trade policies implemented by the US government to increase import duties and taxes are expected to drive operational costs and increase the pricing pressure on the manufacturers. The FDA has also increased the application fees for new drug approvals and has increased the number of periodic inspections conducted on various off-share contract manufacturing facilities to ensure the supply of high-quality products to the US market.

