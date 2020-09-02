Global Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Market 2020 with COVID-19 After Effects –Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2025

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Alcohol Hand Sanitizers Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, Global Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2020 and 2025, by Type (Gel, Foams, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Drug Store, Specialty Store, Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa).

In 2019, the global alcohol hand sanitizer market is accounted for more than US$ 2.5 Bn and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period and expected to reach to the value of more than US$ XX Bn in 2025.

As per the report, the huge shift of consumer preference across the world to convenient hygiene products is majorly driving the growth of the global alcohol hand sanitizer market. Basically, a liquid or gel which minimizes the presence of infectious microbes in hands is called a hand sanitizer.

Notably, the hand sanitizer containing alcohol usually consists of a mixture of ethanol alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, or n-propanol, which is considered more effective in sanitizing hands. Generally, the hand sanitizer without alcohol comprises triclosan or benzalkonium chloride, which is less effective in comparison to hand sanitizer containing alcohol.

Attributable to above factors, the global alcohol hand sanitizer market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. More essentially, the global alcohol hand sanitizer market is witnessing tremendous demand in the global market owing to the uncertain outbreak of the global pandemic of COVID-19 or coronavirus, which resultantly increased the understanding and awareness among the population across the globe with respect to hand hygiene.

Owing to these major factors, the global alcohol hand sanitizer market is projected to climb higher in the forthcoming future. Remarkably, the hand sanitizer is observing huge demand in the global market which has been going beyond supply just after a few months of outbreak of this deadly pandemic of COVID-19, which is projected to dominate the global market in the forecast period, thereby supporting the growth of the global alcohol hand sanitizer market.

Moreover, the alcohol hand sanitizer is considered much better than the traditional hand wash products owing to the convenience it offers as it can be applied without water and is considered more effective.

Along with that, the major market players are focusing on the further advancements of products such as many market giants such as Unilever and Procter and Gamble are providing the product in convenient and portable mini bottles and sachets that can easily be carried anywhere by the consumers. Such factors are broadening the scope of the product and providing bigger opportunities for the global market.

Furthermore, FDA and WHO has taken up initiatives for making people aware and provide adequate understanding about the hygiene and related risks associated with it across the world, hence it is projected to propel the growth of the global alcohol hand sanitizer market.

MMC study identifies some of the key participating players in the Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Market globally are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., and Kutol, among several others.

