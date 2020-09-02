Global Apheresis Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Global “Apheresis Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Apheresis market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Apheresis Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Hematological Disorders is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period

Hematological disorders are found common in low-income countries, and they make a substantial contribution to morbidity and mortality of individuals in these regions. Hence, owing to the increasing burden of hematological incidences and growing applications of apheresis as a treatment method for hematological disorders, the apheresis market for hematological disorders is expected to experience growth in the forecast period.

The recent years brought about a rise in new options of therapeutic apheresis, such as immunoadsorption, double filtration and cytapheresis used in the treatment of both primary and secondary autoimmune renal diseases. Those methods, more selective and safer than the classic TA, are potentially more efficient in the removal of pathogens, thus reducing the intoxication of the patient’s organism.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness high growth, owing to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of several choric diseases. China is found to be one of the largest consumers and manufacturers in the global plasma-derived products market and serves a vast population. Great progress has been made in the Chinese plasma fractionation industry in the past 50 years. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure is another critical factor that is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the near future.

Detailed TOC of Apheresis Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Global Disease Burden

4.2.2 Rise in Demand for Blood Components and Associated Safety

4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Development of New Apheresis Techniques

4.2.4 Rise in the Reimbursement Policies and Funding for Apheresis Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment and Costs Associated with Apheresis Procedures

4.3.2 Lack of Qualified Skilled Professionals

4.3.3 Risk of Blood Contamination

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Devices

5.1.2 Disposables

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.2 By Apheresis Procedure

5.2.1 Leukapheresis

5.2.2 Plasmapheresis

5.2.3 Plateletpheresis

5.2.4 Erythrocytapheresis

5.2.5 Other Apheresis Procedures

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Centrifugation

5.3.2 Membrane Separation

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Renal Disorders

5.4.2 Hematological Disorders

5.4.3 Neurological Disorders

5.4.4 Autoimmune Disorders

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Cerus Corporation

6.1.4 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6.1.5 Haemonetics Corporation

6.1.6 HemaCare Corporation

6.1.7 Kaneka Corporation

6.1.8 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

6.1.9 Terumo Corporation

6.1.10 Therakos Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

