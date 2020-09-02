Global Application Delivery Network Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Application Delivery Network Market was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.54 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Market By Top Companies:

Array Networks, Aryaka Networks, A10 Networks, Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks Inc., Oracle Corporation

Market Overview

– The increasing demand for performing various tasks, such as SSL encryption, web application firewall, DDoS protection, authentication, and SSL VPN, among others are now integral elements to application delivery. Thus, the application delivery network has gained vital importance across the end-user industries that are undergoing rapid digital transformation.

– A significant driver for the market is the growth in the number of applications hosted in the cloud, which poses the challenges of deployment and management for the organizations involved, for a vast portfolio of applications in multi-cloud environments

– According to the Global Cloud Index by Cisco for the period 2016-2021, it was reported that the total data center storage capacity will grow nearly four times from 2016 to 2021, growing from 663 EB in 2016 to 2.6 ZB by 2021 and 78% would account for enterprise applications and public cloud holding the largest share of 73% of the global market by 2021. This shift toward cloud environment is expected to augment the adoption of ADN during and over the forecast period.

Industry Research Coverage

Cloud-based Delivery to Witness the Highest Growth

– Cloud platforms are enhancing complex business models and managing more globally-based integration networks. Apart from providing the same capabilities as an on-premises system, cloud platforms are very flexible for continuously changing business needs.

– While the traditional on-premise delivery network solutions still hold a significant share of the market, the on-going trends of cloud computing, SaaS platforms, and use of the public, private clouds have been driving the adoption of cloud-based application delivery networking.

– Cloud adoption for application delivery increases the capability to fulfill peaks in bandwidth, while enabling enterprise IT teams that often lack the security expertise, to offload security management to the cloud, saving both time and resources for the enterprise.

– With the rapid increase in cloud-based applications and the increasing trend of BYOD in many enterprises, the application delivery network market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

– Growing cloud computing incorporations and the BYOD trend is expected to drive the market in this region. In China, the increasing adoption of public cloud computing is leading to many enterprises re-allocating their business systems to cloud platforms.

– Issues regarding data security, tenant isolation, access control, has gradually become a major focus of these enterprises. These factors have led to enhanced cloud delivery network solutions.

– In 2017, the State Bank of India, for its 23,000 branches chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce, aiming to transform it into a modern workplace.

– With other financial institutes expected to follow the trend, the demand for cloud-based application delivery services is expected to increase. Similarly, government regulations are considered as a channel through which authorities have stimulated cloud services growth.

Competitive Landscape

– October 2018 – Cisco announced its first set of 400G data center network switches. Two of the switches are aimed at hyperscale cloud platforms, while the other two are for technology enabler enterprises and service providers.

– June 2018 – Cisco and NetApp announced the launch of the new FlexPod solutions. FlexPod combines Cisco UCS integrated infrastructure with NetApp data services to help organizations accelerate application delivery and transition to a hybrid cloud with a trusted platform for innovation.

Finally, this Application Delivery Network report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Application Delivery Network product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

