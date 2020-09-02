Global Auto-Injectors Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Auto-Injectors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Auto-Injectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.

Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.

Mylan

BD

Johnson & Johnson

AmgenÂ Inc.

Eli Lilly

Biogen Idec

Bayer

Meridian (Pfizer)

Ypsomed Holding

Kaleo, Inc.

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Medeca Pharma AB Global Auto-Injectors Market Types:

DisposableÂ Global Auto-Injectors

ReusableÂ Global Auto-Injectors Global Auto-Injectors Market Applications:

Anaphylaxis

MultipleÂ Sclerosis

RheumatoidÂ Arthritis

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13837446 Scope of this Report:

Global Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery.

The global average price of Global Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.

The classification of Global Auto-Injectors includes reusable Global Auto-Injectors and disposable Global Auto-Injectors , and the proportion of disposable Global Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Global Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.

Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Global Auto-Injectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2590 million USD in 2024, from 1660 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.