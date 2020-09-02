Global Auto-Injectors Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global Auto-Injectors Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Global Auto-Injectors

This report focuses on “Global Auto-Injectors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Auto-Injectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Auto-Injectors :

  • Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.
  • Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.

    Global Auto-Injectors Market Manufactures:

  • Mylan
  • BD
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • AmgenÂ Inc.
  • Eli Lilly
  • Biogen Idec
  • Bayer
  • Meridian (Pfizer)
  • Ypsomed Holding
  • Kaleo, Inc.
  • Owen Mumford
  • Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • Medeca Pharma AB

    Global Auto-Injectors Market Types:

  • DisposableÂ Global Auto-Injectors
  • ReusableÂ Global Auto-Injectors

    Global Auto-Injectors Market Applications:

  • Anaphylaxis
  • MultipleÂ Sclerosis
  • RheumatoidÂ Arthritis
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Global Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery.
  • The global average price of Global Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.
  • The classification of Global Auto-Injectors includes reusable Global Auto-Injectors and disposable Global Auto-Injectors , and the proportion of disposable Global Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Global Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.
  • Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Global Auto-Injectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2590 million USD in 2024, from 1660 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Auto-Injectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Auto-Injectors Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Auto-Injectors market?
    • How will the Global Auto-Injectors market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Auto-Injectors market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Auto-Injectors market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Auto-Injectors market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Auto-Injectors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Auto-Injectors , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Auto-Injectors in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Auto-Injectors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Auto-Injectors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Auto-Injectors Market:

