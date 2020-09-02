Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market:Recommendations For Emerging Companies | Bosch (Germany), Magna International (Canada)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market include:

Bosch (Germany), Magna International (Canada), Valeo Group (France), Toyota Industries (Japan), AGC (Japan), Hitachi Metals (Japan), HELLA (Germany), Alps (Japan), TVS Group (India), NOK (Japan), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), HUTCHINSON (France), CIE Automotive (Spain), GAC Component (China), Nihon Plast (Japan), Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China), Anand Automotive (India), Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical(SAAE) (China), Gentherm (USA), Riken (Japan), Nippon Piston Ring (Japan), Ichitan (Japan), Owari Precise Products (Japan), Ficosa International (Japan), MAHLE (Germany)

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Segment By Type:

Orifice Tube System Type A/C

Expansion Valve System Type A/C

Global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Segment By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Orifice Tube System Type A/C

1.4.3 Expansion Valve System Type A/C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bosch (Germany)

12.1.1 Bosch (Germany) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bosch (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bosch (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.1.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

12.2 Magna International (Canada)

12.2.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Magna International (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.2.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

12.3 Valeo Group (France)

12.3.1 Valeo Group (France) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Valeo Group (France) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Valeo Group (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.3.5 Valeo Group (France) Recent Development

12.4 Toyota Industries (Japan)

12.4.1 Toyota Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toyota Industries (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Toyota Industries (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Toyota Industries (Japan) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.4.5 Toyota Industries (Japan) Recent Development

12.5 AGC (Japan)

12.5.1 AGC (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 AGC (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AGC (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 AGC (Japan) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.5.5 AGC (Japan) Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi Metals (Japan)

12.6.1 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.6.5 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Recent Development

12.7 HELLA (Germany)

12.7.1 HELLA (Germany) Corporation Information

12.7.2 HELLA (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HELLA (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 HELLA (Germany) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.7.5 HELLA (Germany) Recent Development

12.8 Alps (Japan)

12.8.1 Alps (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alps (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Alps (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Alps (Japan) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.8.5 Alps (Japan) Recent Development

12.9 TVS Group (India)

12.9.1 TVS Group (India) Corporation Information

12.9.2 TVS Group (India) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 TVS Group (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 TVS Group (India) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.9.5 TVS Group (India) Recent Development

12.10 NOK (Japan)

12.10.1 NOK (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 NOK (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 NOK (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 NOK (Japan) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.10.5 NOK (Japan) Recent Development

12.11 Bosch (Germany)

12.11.1 Bosch (Germany) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bosch (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Bosch (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Products Offered

12.11.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

12.12 HUTCHINSON (France)

12.12.1 HUTCHINSON (France) Corporation Information

12.12.2 HUTCHINSON (France) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 HUTCHINSON (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 HUTCHINSON (France) Products Offered

12.12.5 HUTCHINSON (France) Recent Development

12.13 CIE Automotive (Spain)

12.13.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Corporation Information

12.13.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Products Offered

12.13.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development

12.14 GAC Component (China)

12.14.1 GAC Component (China) Corporation Information

12.14.2 GAC Component (China) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 GAC Component (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 GAC Component (China) Products Offered

12.14.5 GAC Component (China) Recent Development

12.15 Nihon Plast (Japan)

12.15.1 Nihon Plast (Japan) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nihon Plast (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Nihon Plast (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Nihon Plast (Japan) Products Offered

12.15.5 Nihon Plast (Japan) Recent Development

12.16 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

12.16.1 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Products Offered

12.16.5 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Recent Development

12.17 Anand Automotive (India)

12.17.1 Anand Automotive (India) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Anand Automotive (India) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Anand Automotive (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Anand Automotive (India) Products Offered

12.17.5 Anand Automotive (India) Recent Development

12.18 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical(SAAE) (China)

12.18.1 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical(SAAE) (China) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical(SAAE) (China) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical(SAAE) (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical(SAAE) (China) Products Offered

12.18.5 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical(SAAE) (China) Recent Development

12.19 Gentherm (USA)

12.19.1 Gentherm (USA) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Gentherm (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Gentherm (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Gentherm (USA) Products Offered

12.19.5 Gentherm (USA) Recent Development

12.20 Riken (Japan)

12.20.1 Riken (Japan) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Riken (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Riken (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Riken (Japan) Products Offered

12.20.5 Riken (Japan) Recent Development

12.21 Nippon Piston Ring (Japan)

12.21.1 Nippon Piston Ring (Japan) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Nippon Piston Ring (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Nippon Piston Ring (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Nippon Piston Ring (Japan) Products Offered

12.21.5 Nippon Piston Ring (Japan) Recent Development

12.22 Ichitan (Japan)

12.22.1 Ichitan (Japan) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Ichitan (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Ichitan (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Ichitan (Japan) Products Offered

12.22.5 Ichitan (Japan) Recent Development

12.23 Owari Precise Products (Japan)

12.23.1 Owari Precise Products (Japan) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Owari Precise Products (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Owari Precise Products (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Owari Precise Products (Japan) Products Offered

12.23.5 Owari Precise Products (Japan) Recent Development

12.24 Ficosa International (Japan)

12.24.1 Ficosa International (Japan) Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ficosa International (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Ficosa International (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Ficosa International (Japan) Products Offered

12.24.5 Ficosa International (Japan) Recent Development

12.25 MAHLE (Germany)

12.25.1 MAHLE (Germany) Corporation Information

12.25.2 MAHLE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 MAHLE (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 MAHLE (Germany) Products Offered

12.25.5 MAHLE (Germany) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Air Conditioning System (A/C) Parts Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

