Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market: Key Vendors in the Market Space | Denso (Japan), Magna International (Canada)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.
Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market include:
Denso (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Schaeffler (Germany), JTEKT (Japan), GKN (UK), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), BorgWarner (USA), NSK (Japan), AB SKF (Sweden), NTN (Japan), NOK (Japan), Linamar (Canada), Meritor (USA), UNIPRES (Japan), Metaldyne Performance Group (USA), Hyundai Powertech (Korea), EXEDY (Japan), G-TEKT (Japan), H-ONE (Japan), Ahresty (Japan), Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany), Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea), Kiriu (Japan), Suncall (Japan), Metalart (Japan), Ichitan (Japan), Shanghai Cosmopolitan Automobile Accessory (China)
Segmental Analysis
The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.
Global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Segment By Type:
Torque Converter
Planetary Gears Train
Hydraulic Controls
Others
Global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Segment By Application:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Torque Converter
1.4.3 Planetary Gears Train
1.4.4 Hydraulic Controls
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Cars
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Denso (Japan)
12.1.1 Denso (Japan) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Denso (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Denso (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Denso (Japan) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.1.5 Denso (Japan) Recent Development
12.2 Magna International (Canada)
12.2.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Magna International (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.2.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development
12.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan)
12.3.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.3.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development
12.4 Schaeffler (Germany)
12.4.1 Schaeffler (Germany) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Schaeffler (Germany) Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Schaeffler (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Schaeffler (Germany) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.4.5 Schaeffler (Germany) Recent Development
12.5 JTEKT (Japan)
12.5.1 JTEKT (Japan) Corporation Information
12.5.2 JTEKT (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 JTEKT (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 JTEKT (Japan) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.5.5 JTEKT (Japan) Recent Development
12.6 GKN (UK)
12.6.1 GKN (UK) Corporation Information
12.6.2 GKN (UK) Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 GKN (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 GKN (UK) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.6.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development
12.7 Toyota Boshoku (Japan)
12.7.1 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Corporation Information
12.7.2 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.7.5 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Recent Development
12.8 BorgWarner (USA)
12.8.1 BorgWarner (USA) Corporation Information
12.8.2 BorgWarner (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 BorgWarner (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 BorgWarner (USA) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.8.5 BorgWarner (USA) Recent Development
12.9 NSK (Japan)
12.9.1 NSK (Japan) Corporation Information
12.9.2 NSK (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 NSK (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 NSK (Japan) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.9.5 NSK (Japan) Recent Development
12.10 AB SKF (Sweden)
12.10.1 AB SKF (Sweden) Corporation Information
12.10.2 AB SKF (Sweden) Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 AB SKF (Sweden) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 AB SKF (Sweden) Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Products Offered
12.10.5 AB SKF (Sweden) Recent Development
12.12 NOK (Japan)
12.12.1 NOK (Japan) Corporation Information
12.12.2 NOK (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 NOK (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 NOK (Japan) Products Offered
12.12.5 NOK (Japan) Recent Development
12.13 Linamar (Canada)
12.13.1 Linamar (Canada) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Linamar (Canada) Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Linamar (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Linamar (Canada) Products Offered
12.13.5 Linamar (Canada) Recent Development
12.14 Meritor (USA)
12.14.1 Meritor (USA) Corporation Information
12.14.2 Meritor (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Meritor (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Meritor (USA) Products Offered
12.14.5 Meritor (USA) Recent Development
12.15 UNIPRES (Japan)
12.15.1 UNIPRES (Japan) Corporation Information
12.15.2 UNIPRES (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 UNIPRES (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 UNIPRES (Japan) Products Offered
12.15.5 UNIPRES (Japan) Recent Development
12.16 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA)
12.16.1 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Corporation Information
12.16.2 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Products Offered
12.16.5 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Recent Development
12.17 Hyundai Powertech (Korea)
12.17.1 Hyundai Powertech (Korea) Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hyundai Powertech (Korea) Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Hyundai Powertech (Korea) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Hyundai Powertech (Korea) Products Offered
12.17.5 Hyundai Powertech (Korea) Recent Development
12.18 EXEDY (Japan)
12.18.1 EXEDY (Japan) Corporation Information
12.18.2 EXEDY (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 EXEDY (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 EXEDY (Japan) Products Offered
12.18.5 EXEDY (Japan) Recent Development
12.19 G-TEKT (Japan)
12.19.1 G-TEKT (Japan) Corporation Information
12.19.2 G-TEKT (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 G-TEKT (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 G-TEKT (Japan) Products Offered
12.19.5 G-TEKT (Japan) Recent Development
12.20 H-ONE (Japan)
12.20.1 H-ONE (Japan) Corporation Information
12.20.2 H-ONE (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 H-ONE (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 H-ONE (Japan) Products Offered
12.20.5 H-ONE (Japan) Recent Development
12.21 Ahresty (Japan)
12.21.1 Ahresty (Japan) Corporation Information
12.21.2 Ahresty (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Ahresty (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Ahresty (Japan) Products Offered
12.21.5 Ahresty (Japan) Recent Development
12.22 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany)
12.22.1 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Corporation Information
12.22.2 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Products Offered
12.22.5 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Recent Development
12.23 Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea)
12.23.1 Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea) Corporation Information
12.23.2 Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea) Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea) Products Offered
12.23.5 Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea) Recent Development
12.24 Kiriu (Japan)
12.24.1 Kiriu (Japan) Corporation Information
12.24.2 Kiriu (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Kiriu (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Kiriu (Japan) Products Offered
12.24.5 Kiriu (Japan) Recent Development
12.25 Suncall (Japan)
12.25.1 Suncall (Japan) Corporation Information
12.25.2 Suncall (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Suncall (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Suncall (Japan) Products Offered
12.25.5 Suncall (Japan) Recent Development
12.26 Metalart (Japan)
12.26.1 Metalart (Japan) Corporation Information
12.26.2 Metalart (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Metalart (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Metalart (Japan) Products Offered
12.26.5 Metalart (Japan) Recent Development
12.27 Ichitan (Japan)
12.27.1 Ichitan (Japan) Corporation Information
12.27.2 Ichitan (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Ichitan (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Ichitan (Japan) Products Offered
12.27.5 Ichitan (Japan) Recent Development
12.28 Shanghai Cosmopolitan Automobile Accessory (China)
12.28.1 Shanghai Cosmopolitan Automobile Accessory (China) Corporation Information
12.28.2 Shanghai Cosmopolitan Automobile Accessory (China) Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 Shanghai Cosmopolitan Automobile Accessory (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Shanghai Cosmopolitan Automobile Accessory (China) Products Offered
12.28.5 Shanghai Cosmopolitan Automobile Accessory (China) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Parts Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
