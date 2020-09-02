Global Blu-Ray Player market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|Sony, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation

Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Blu-Ray Player market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Blu-Ray Player market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

Global Blu-Ray Player Market by Type:

Deer Blu-ray Player, Aurora Blu-ray Media Player, Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

Global Blu-Ray Player Market by Application:

Cinema, Consumer Electronics, Automobile

Global Blu-Ray Player Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What is our research methodology?

We at QY Research use quantitative and qualitative modeling, trend analysis, industry-best practices, top peer practices, and in-depth proprietary studies as a full range of research methods. Our analysts employ the latest primary and secondary research techniques to offer you comprehensive market analysis that will help your business to give sustainable performances. The innovative approaches that our researchers take to compile business reports and market analysis or research studies help clients to achieve higher sales in their respective industries.

Our unique research methodologies help us to give you critical knowledge about the global Blu-Ray Player market and equip you to take informed decisions faster and with confidence, cutting through the complexity. With a view to help you to formulate result-oriented business plans, we distill vast volumes of data into precise and clear recommendations related to the global Blu-Ray Player market using our unparalleled research methods.

How do we profile market leaders?

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Blu-Ray Player market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Global Blu-Ray Player Market: Major Players:

Sony, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Electronic Corporation, LG Electronics Corporation, Hualu, Philips Electronic N.V, Toshiba, Shenzhen GIEC Electronics, QiSheng, BARU, BEVIX, OPPO

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Blu-Ray Player market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Blu-Ray Player market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Blu-Ray Player market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Blu-Ray Player Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Deer Blu-ray Player

1.3.3 Aurora Blu-ray Media Player

1.3.4 Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cinema

1.4.3 Consumer Electronics

1.4.4 Automobile

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Blu-Ray Player Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Blu-Ray Player Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Blu-Ray Player Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Blu-Ray Player Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blu-Ray Player Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Blu-Ray Player Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Blu-Ray Player Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Blu-Ray Player Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Blu-Ray Player as of 2019)

3.4 Global Blu-Ray Player Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Blu-Ray Player Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blu-Ray Player Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Blu-Ray Player Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Blu-Ray Player Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Blu-Ray Player Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Blu-Ray Player Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Blu-Ray Player Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Blu-Ray Player Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Blu-Ray Player Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Blu-Ray Player Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Blu-Ray Player Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Blu-Ray Player Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Blu-Ray Player Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Blu-Ray Player Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Blu-Ray Player Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Blu-Ray Player Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Blu-Ray Player Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Blu-Ray Player Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Blu-Ray Player Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Blu-Ray Player Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Blu-Ray Player Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Blu-Ray Player Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Blu-Ray Player Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Sony

8.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

8.1.2 Sony Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Sony Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.1.5 Sony SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Sony Recent Developments

8.2 Samsung

8.2.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.2.2 Samsung Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Samsung Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.2.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Samsung Recent Developments

8.3 Panasonic Corporation

8.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Panasonic Corporation Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.3.5 Panasonic Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments

8.4 Pioneer Electronic Corporation

8.4.1 Pioneer Electronic Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Pioneer Electronic Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Pioneer Electronic Corporation Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.4.5 Pioneer Electronic Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Pioneer Electronic Corporation Recent Developments

8.5 LG Electronics Corporation

8.5.1 LG Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 LG Electronics Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 LG Electronics Corporation Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.5.5 LG Electronics Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 LG Electronics Corporation Recent Developments

8.6 Hualu

8.6.1 Hualu Corporation Information

8.6.3 Hualu Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Hualu Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.6.5 Hualu SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hualu Recent Developments

8.7 Philips Electronic N.V

8.7.1 Philips Electronic N.V Corporation Information

8.7.2 Philips Electronic N.V Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Philips Electronic N.V Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.7.5 Philips Electronic N.V SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Philips Electronic N.V Recent Developments

8.8 Toshiba

8.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Toshiba Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.8.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.9 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics

8.9.1 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.9.5 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics Recent Developments

8.10 QiSheng

8.10.1 QiSheng Corporation Information

8.10.2 QiSheng Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 QiSheng Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.10.5 QiSheng SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 QiSheng Recent Developments

8.11 BARU

8.11.1 BARU Corporation Information

8.11.2 BARU Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 BARU Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.11.5 BARU SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 BARU Recent Developments

8.12 BEVIX

8.12.1 BEVIX Corporation Information

8.12.2 BEVIX Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 BEVIX Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.12.5 BEVIX SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 BEVIX Recent Developments

8.13 OPPO

8.13.1 OPPO Corporation Information

8.13.2 OPPO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 OPPO Blu-Ray Player Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Blu-Ray Player Products and Services

8.13.5 OPPO SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 OPPO Recent Developments

9 Blu-Ray Player Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Blu-Ray Player Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Blu-Ray Player Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Blu-Ray Player Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Blu-Ray Player Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Blu-Ray Player Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Blu-Ray Player Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Blu-Ray Player Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Blu-Ray Player Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Blu-Ray Player Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Blu-Ray Player Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Blu-Ray Player Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Blu-Ray Player Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Blu-Ray Player Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Blu-Ray Player Sales Channels

11.2.2 Blu-Ray Player Distributors

11.3 Blu-Ray Player Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

