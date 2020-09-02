Global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion System Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion System Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion System in these regions. This report also studies the Global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion System market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion System is a sophisticated device with an exceptionally effective design that provides autologous blood during surgical procedures.Autotransfusion is a process wherein a person receives their own blood for a transfusion, instead of banked allogenic (separate-donor) blood. There are two main kinds of Autotransfusion: Blood can be autologous "pre-donated" (termed so despite "donation" not typically referring to giving to one's self) before a surgery, or alternatively, it can be collected during and after the surgery using an intraoperative blood salvage device. The latter form of Autotransfusion is utilized in surgeries where there is expected a large volume blood loss.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), advancements in technology, and increasing investments in R&D are some of the factors that will propel growth in the cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion systems market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Cardiac surgeries are complex and may result in a significant loss of blood during deep surgical incisions. This can lower the balance of blood in the body and increase the risks of surgery-induced anemia in people after surgery. This leads to the demand for significant volumes of blood supply, which depends on the complexity of the surgery.

The worldwide market for Global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 590 million USD in 2024, from 510 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.