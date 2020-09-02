Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2024

Global “Cyber Security Insurance Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Cyber Security Insurance market is provided detail in this report.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Cyber Security Insurance market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Cyber Security Insurance market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Cyber Security Insurance market?

What are the challenges to Cyber Security Insurance market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Cyber Security Insurance market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cyber Security Insurance market?

Trending factors influencing the Cyber Security Insurance market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Cyber Security Insurance market?

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Segment is Estimated to Hold a Significant Share of the Market Studied

Due to data proliferation, healthcare is emerging as a significant market for the global cyber security insurance market. Digitization has exponentially increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of the data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. Security is also becoming a major concern.

According to the HIPAA report, 2018 witnessed a 157.67% year-over-year surge in the number of exposed healthcare records in the United States.

Accenture’s 2018 Healthcare Workforce Survey on cyber security found that almost 18% of healthcare employees were willing to sell confidential data to unauthorized parties, for as little as USD 500 to USD 1,000. This has increased the need for internal cyber security as an immediate solution.

In one Telehealth survey, 69% of the patients expressed that they prefer getting medical care without visiting the hospital. The telemedicine market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, since more insurance companies are now offering coverage for these visits as well.

United States to Hold the Major Share in the North American Region

The United States is the largest market for cyber security insurance. Moreover, the country has a strong foothold of cyber security insurance vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include XL Group Ltd, American International Group Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Security Scorecard, and Lockton Companies Inc., among others.

The growth in the number of data breaches is pushing many organizations to take cyber security insurance policies. For instance, Equifax, one of the largest credit agencies in the country, in 2017, suffered a breach that affected approximately 143 million consumers. JPMorgan also witnessed one of the biggest bank breaches in history, as hackers got access to the financial information of 3,500 customers.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2016, around 1,093 data breaches were recorded in the United States, with 36.6 million records exposed. On the other hand, approximately 1,579 data breaches were reported in 2017, with at least 178.96 million total records exposed, thereby, indicating an exponential increase in breaches.

Study objectives of Cyber Security Insurance Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cyber Security Insurance market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cyber Security Insurance market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Cyber Security Insurance market trends that influence the global Cyber Security Insurance market

Detailed TOC of Cyber Security Insurance Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services

4.2.2 Rising Data Security Breaches

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Difficulties in Implementing Cyber Insurance and High Costs

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By rganization Size

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 IT and Telecom

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Singapore

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 XL Group Ltd

7.1.2 American International Group Inc.

7.1.3 Lloyds Bank PLC

7.1.4 Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

7.1.5 The Chubb Corporation

7.1.6 AON PLC

7.1.7 Beazley Group

7.1.8 Lockton Companies Inc.

7.1.9 Security Scorecard

7.1.10 Allianz SE

7.1.11 Munich Re Group

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

