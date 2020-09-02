Global Dental 3D Printing Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2017-2025

The report on the dental 3D printing market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of dental caries and tooth loss, advent of new technology for development of low cost dental 3D printers, and increase in preference for digital dentistry over traditional method by dental technicians and physicians, are the major drivers of the global dental 3D printing market.

The dental 3D printing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global dental 3D printing market with respect to the segments based on technology, material, application and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porters five forces analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global dental 3D printing market.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Dental 3D printing is an additive manufacturing process of creating a three dimensional solid dental models such as implants, surgical guides, braces, dentures, crowns and bridges etc. Dental 3D printing is performed by additive process where 3D models are created by laying down sequential layers of material which is programmed by digital file. The demand for 3D printing in dental industry has been increased due advancement in technology which enables the dentist to perform the dental procedure with great accuracy, high efficiency and minimal trauma to the patients. According to the research report, the global dental 3D printing market is expected to be worth US$3,427.1 mn by the end of 2025 from US$903.0 mn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.5%.

Geographically, the global dental 3D printing market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market: Notable Developments

From a geographic point of view, the global dental 3D printing market is categorized into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these, the North America dental 3D printing market held a leading share in the global market in 2016, accounting for nearly 40.0% of the market. The competitive landscape in the global dental 3D printing market is observed to be highly consolidated. Stratasys Ltd dominated the global dental 3D printing market in 2016 with its strong product portfolio and widespread market presence and consistent technological development. The other major players in the dental 3D printing market are Concept Laser GmbH 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., Formlabs, Inc., Renishaw plc., DWS System, Prodways Group, Asiga, SLM Solutions and others.

