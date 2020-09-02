Global Electrocoating Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Electrocoating Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Electrocoating Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About the Global Electrocoating Market:

Global Electrocoating Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 is an organic coating method that uses electrical current to deposit paint onto a part or assembled product. Because of its ability to coat even the most complex parts and assembled products with specific performance requirements, electrocoating is used throughout industry as a means to coat products in various categories such as: agricultural equipment, appliances, automobiles, automotive parts, marine components, transformers, metal office furniture, lawn & garden equipment and furniture, fasteners, trim appliances, fixtures and much more.

Market Manufactures:

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

PPG

Valspar

Shanghai Kinlita Chemical

KCC

Modine

Shimizu

Tatung Fine Chemicals

Market Types:

Cathodic

Anodic

Market Applications:

Automotive

Heavy Duty Equipment

Decorative & Hardware

Appliances

Other

The automotive sector is the largest consumer of electrocoating technology, and the growing automotive sector in developing nations highly contributes to the market growth. High demand for e-coating in the automotive sector is mainly driven by the growing production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market for e-coating is influenced by end-user industries’ awareness about the need for corrosion-free, smooth finish, wide compatibility with other coatings (liquid and powder), applicability on all types of substrates, such as steel, aluminum, electro-galvanized, galvanized, zinc, iron, etc., and the level of protection that can be achieved through this technology. The automotive manufacturers promote the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars. The increasing purchasing power in developing countries, economic growth, growing infrastructure projects supported by respective governments, and the need for automobiles add to the high demand for e-coating.

Cathodic type coatings offer high chemical and corrosion resistance, and are mostly used in automotive and appliance industries. These type of coatings are generally preferred for the complex ware packages, or parts with cavities or hidden portions that need coating. Their availability in a wide range of color and gloss, make them an ideal choice for exterior one-coat final finishes. All the automakers employ cathodic epoxy e-coating for under the hood applications, and as a prime coat. These coatings are used, when there is a requirement for UV durability and corrosion resistance, on ferrous substrates.

The increasing population in Asia-Pacific, and the need for automobiles (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, heavy-duty equipment, such as agricultural and construction equipment, military, and aerospace), followed by appliances, decorative & hardware, fasteners, HVAC, steel strapping, general finishing, and other bulk products, are anticipated to increase the global consumption of e-coating. Asia-Pacific leads the e-coating market, with a share of 48.9% of the global market, followed by Europe (24.7%), North America (23.9%), and Rest of the World (2.5%)

The Global Electrocoating Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 market is valued at 3273.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4282.5 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Global Electrocoating Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024.