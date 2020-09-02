Global ENT Devices Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2024

Global “ENT Devices Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide ENT Devices market is provided detail in this report.

Hearing Aids is the Segment under Product Type is Expected to Account for Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

As per the estimates of the Center for Hearing and Communication, 48 million Americans suffer significant hearing loss and one out of three people over the age of 65 have some degree of hearing loss. Hearing loss can occur at birth or can develop at any age. There are different types of hearing aids available in the market, and some of them include Behind the Ear (BTE), Receiver in the Ear (RITE), In the Ear (ITE), Canal Hearing Aids (CHA), and other hearing aid devices. Furthermore, in the United States, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) ensures that students with hearing loss receive proper education and accommodations, if necessary. Similarly, one of the organizations, the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), offers training courses and online learning, holds monthly webinars, and advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss. Thus, the rising prevalence of hearing loss and increasing awareness among people is driving the segment and is set to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the ENT devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Most of the market players are based in North America and there is awareness about the advantages of using ENT devices solutions. According to the estimates of the Hearing Health Foundation, there are 600,000-750,000 cases of Ménière’s disease in the United States, with 45,000 to 60,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Favorable reimbursement policies, better healthcare infrastructure, high cases of chronic sinusitis, and other ENT disorders are the reasons for the high market share of the United States.

Detailed TOC of ENT Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Ear, Nose, and Throat Related Disorders

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive ENT Procedures

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Procedure and Instruments Cost

4.3.2 Social Stigma

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Diagnostic Devices

5.1.1.1 Endoscopes

5.1.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscopes

5.1.1.1.1.1 Otoscopes

5.1.1.1.1.2 Sinuscopes

5.1.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscopes

5.1.1.1.2.1 Laryngoscopes

5.1.1.1.2.2 Pharyngoscopes

5.1.1.1.2.3 Other Flexible Endoscopes

5.1.2 Surgical Devices

5.1.2.1 Powered Surgical Instruments

5.1.2.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Handpieces

5.1.2.3 Handheld Instruments

5.1.2.4 Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

5.1.2.5 Other Surgical Devices

5.1.3 Hearing Aids

5.1.4 Image-guided Surgery Systems

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 ENT Clinics

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 American Hearing Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Atos Medical

6.1.3 Cochlear Ltd

6.1.4 InHealth Technologies

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Olympus Corporation

6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.8 Starkey Laboratories Inc.

6.1.9 Stryker Corporation

6.1.10 Welch Allyn

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

