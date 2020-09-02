GLOBAL ENTERPRISE MEDIA GATEWAY MARKET DYNAMIC OUTLOOK AND INFLUENCING GROWTH DRIVERS | AUDIOCODES, AVAYA, CISCO, GENBAND, SIEMENS, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES, ALCATEL-LUCENT

The Enterprise Media Gateway market research report acts as a great source of information with which businesses can get a telescopic view of the existing market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Moreover, this Enterprise Media Gateway report also comprises of all the key market information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements. It describes a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. Detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values is also conducted in the report

The global enterprise media gateway market was valued at USD 2,000.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,218.5 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 1.5% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

AudioCodes, Avaya, Cisco, GENBAND, Siemens, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Grandstream Networkk, ADTRAN, Dialogic Corporation, ADTRAN, Sangoma Technologies Corporation, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Haivision, Patton Electronics Co., Nuera Communications, and many more.

Key Segmentation: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

By Type (Analog, Digital), Enterprise Size (Small-sized Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, Large-sized Enterprises), End-use Verticals (Telecom, IT, Media, Entertainment, Healthcare, Government Sector, Banking, Insurance, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Need for high-quality communication over different networks

Modular structure of media gateways providing high flexibility to legacy networks

Session border functionality of integrated media gateways

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software collaborated with Laird PLC, an electronics and technology company and launched Laird Sentrius LoRaWAN gateway. This gateway is pre-loaded with the Senet LoRa packet forwarder software. It provides native support for registration and operation on Senet’s network.

